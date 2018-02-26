Marchers Say “Never Again” To Gun Violence

by Steve Hamm | Feb 25, 2018 7:49 pm

Community groups staged a march in the New Haven’s Dwight neighborhood Sunday aimed at bringing attention to gun violence in the city’s neighborhoods.

Click on the video above to watch highlights of the march and interviews with participants.

“Murders are way down in our city, but one life is just too many,” said march organizer Chaz Carmon of the antiviolence youth group Ice The Beef.

Tyrick Keyes, a member of Ice the Beef, was among those shot dead in New Haven in 2017, at the age of 14.

The march also called attention to recent mass shootings in Florida and Las Vegas.

“I don’t see why you need an AR-15 in your house,” Carmon remarked. He said those guns often “end up in the inner city.”

A candlelight vigil in remembrance of those who died in the past two years is planned for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Bassett School.