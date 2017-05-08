Sections

Activists Unite To Fight Deportations

Posted to: Immigrants, Politics, Fair Haven

Lucy Gellman Photo Amid fears of more arrests and detentions of undocumented immigrants, immigrant rights activists vowed to band together to fight to keep deportations at bay.

They delivered that vow Saturday evening at Bregamos Community Theater, where close to 200 activists, nonprofit leaders and union representatives packed the space to support the Immigrant Bail Fund at its first-ever fundraiser.

Coming on the heels of immigrant Luis Barrios’s 30-day deportation stay, the event raised over $20,000 for the nascent nonprofit. In part, that was thanks to sponsoring partners including the Central Connecticut Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), UNITE HERE, and New Haven Legal Assistance Association.

While the Connecticut Bail Fund has bonded out 24 people, the Immigrant Bail Fund has bonded out one person.

Founded after the presidential election, the Immigrant Bail Fund is a collaboration among Unidad Latina en Acción (ULA), Junta for Progressive Action, the Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance (CIRA), and the Connecticut Bail Fund. It seeks to fight the country’s default system of “pre-trial detention” for thousands who can’t pay bail, said CT Bil Fund founder and director Brett Davidson (he is one of the Immigrant Bail Fund’s lead organizers). It is also the first bail fund in the country to work directly with people detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

It exists, in part, “in order to say to ICE that … you can’t hold people hostage,” said Davidson from the stage. “That’s why it’s important that we have this solidarity.”

Winding their way around food-laden tables, chairs, and the occasional loose child, attendees cheered on speakers with loud whoops and thunderous, joy-filled chants of “sí se puede!” as they called for coalition building. At the back of the room, Yale grad student and DSA member Micah Khater cut up 20-some DSA-baked cakes, offering slices to attendees. Not far from her, Black Lives Matter New Haven director Lia Miller-Granger watched as Make the Road Connecticut’s Luis Luna told the story of a Bridgeport man and father named Ehab, detained three weeks ago by ICE for overstaying his visa. Make the Road CT is currently raising funds for his bail.

Representatives from UNITE HERE and SEIU struck up a conversation in a corner of the theater, beneath an aerosol rendering of Bregamos’s Rafael Ramos. At a long table near the theater’s entrance, attendees donated in cash or online through their phones.

One row removed from the front of the stage, immigrant Mark Reid prepared to tell his own story about ICE and detention. Onstage, ULA’s Jesús Morales-Sanchez stressed the value of coming together.

“With this administration, we know that there are more obstacles to come,” said Morales-Sanchez. “We’re living in a time in which we need to show solidarity with one another.”

He pointed to the arrest of 19 pro-Barrios protesters last week in Hartford, and delivery of a 2,500-signature petition against Barrios’s deportation to the regional director of ICE, as heartening signs.

As for the challenges to deportation that lie ahead, “it is through unity that we can overcome them,” he said. 

Featured speaker José La Luz, director of the United Public Employees of Puerto Rico and a former member of Connecticut’s Puerto Rican Socialist Party, declared that politicians should “raise wages, not walls,” and called for a united front against Trump’s anti-immigration measures and continued promise to build a border wall with Mexico.

He argued that “people motivated by fear and the politics of resentment” were more likely to listen as they realized that the populism for which they had voted wasn’t coming into being. 

“We may have the opportunity to expand and broaden our coalition,” he said. “When we fight together, we win together! ¿Se puede o no se puede?

“Sí se puede!”  the crowd bellowed back.

In addition, the fundraiser served as a sort of kickoff to Showing Up for Racial Justice Deportation Defense’s (SURJ DepDef) “30 Actions in 30 Days,” a month-long course of events intended “to keep the public eye on Luis Barrios’s case and ICE in Connecticut.”

In an email sent on behalf of the group, SURJ’s Anna Robinson Sweet wrote that the group “will be escalating pressure through daily direct action throughout the month. We demand that ICE allow Luis to stay with his family and stop deportations in our state.”

She added that actions will include calling U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro to ask for their support, as well as “mass accompaniment to Luis’ weekly ICE check in.”

Comments

posted by: robn on May 8, 2017  1:34pm

Illegal immigrants should be prepared to be kicked out of the country by law abiding, white native americans….uuuhhhm. wait…what?

posted by: Noteworthy on May 8, 2017  1:49pm

It warms my heart to see all the socialists banning together.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 8, 2017  3:16pm

posted by: Noteworthy on May 8, 2017 1:49pm

It warms my heart to see all the socialists banning together.


It warms my heart to see Crony capitalism banning together.

http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/house-passes-obamacare-replacement-bill/story?id=47200247

posted by: Dwightstreeter on May 8, 2017  4:57pm

“Detention” is one of those sanitized terms like “food insecurity” for hunger and “inner city” for poor. It’s real meaning is jail or prison.
Years ago I was part of a group that worked to get a local artist out of ICE jail where he was awaiting deportation to a country he had no memory of because a notice at a new address never reached him and he missed a hearing. He was then the father of some children and an activist for school programs and highly regarded.
He was ripped from him family, held in Bridgeport with violent offenders and some mentally ill people and started to deteriorate very seriously himself. He would break into sobbing and words of desperation, which only increased the longer he was jailed.
He was fortunate that a group formed to support him and witnesses to his good character came forward, along with an explanation as to how his entire family of origin had become legalized citizens, but a mistake in some paper work overlooked him.
Had he not had first rate counsel, family and friends to press for his release, he might have ended his own life or most definitely been deported and left his wife and children with a husband and father.
Our immigration policy gives preference to foreigners who can invest $500,000.00 and get visas over impoverished individuals or political refugees from South America.
The hardening of our attitudes and diminished compassion are just proof that “American exceptionalism” was always a delusion.