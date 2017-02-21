“All We Can Do Is Wait”

by Staff | Feb 21, 2017 12:20 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Immigrants

A child’s voice emerges from hiding, from a shattered world. She is waiting for a knock at the door. It can come at any time. It will mean deportation, her family torn apart, being sent to their deaths.

“All we can do,” she concludes, “is wait as calmly as possibly for it to end.”

And yet she clings to hope, to the notion that people are “good at heart.”

A teenaged girl described that predicament, wrote those words, in a diary in the early 1940s before her family was sent away to death camps.

Anne Frank’s words reappear in a new video released Tuesday by advocates of immigration reform. They’re spoken by a girl in New Haven’s Fair Haven neighborhood, with local scenes of hiding places and a community gearing up for the worst.

Click here to watch the video.

Kica Matos made the video along with Frank Chi for the Fair Immigration Reform Movement. They enlisted other New Haveners like Rev. Hector Otero and videographer Travis Carbonella in the project, shot the video at local spots like Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal on East Pearl Street. The video is aimed at building popular resistance to the Trump administration’s plans to deport more immigrants and limit immigration —- to stop the reads and the fear in our communities.”