Fair Haven Warned Of Bus Fare Hike

Allan Appel PhotoA state transit official popped in on Fair Haveners to give them advance warning: Get ready to pay more to ride the bus.

Connecticut Departrment of Transportation (DOT) Assistant Rail Administrator Richard T. Jankovich delivered that warning at the regular meeting of the Fair Haven Community Management team. Fair Haveners ride the bus more than neighbors anywhere else in town except downtown, according to DOT stats, said Tiffany Garcia, the department’s equal employment opportunity specialist, who also attended the meeting.

Jankovich came to make some key — and grim — points about the ongoing crisis in the state’s transportation system.

The governor has called for raising the gas tax and creating a $3 tire tax to put needed money into the Special Transportation Fund (STF). If that doesn’t happen, capital projects will be cancelled or delayed, including, for example, the new parking garage at Union Station, and increases in fares on the trains and buses implemented, Jankovich reported..

In the absence of new money for the STF, DOT proposes raising the cost of a bus trip for an adult from $1.75 to $2. The senior fare would rise from 85 cents to $1, according to the list of proposed increases posted on the DOT site.

Here is the full list of proposed bus fare increases. The changes would take effect on July 1.

Jankovich was at pains to point out that the fare increases are proposals only, with seven public hearings across the state scheduled in the upcoming weeks.

The first hearing is in our town. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 200 Orange St. At the hearings, as opposed to Jankovich’s informational appearance in Fair Haven this past Thursday, public testimony will be taken regarding the increases and is to be considered when the department drafts its final report on the proposed fare increases and service reductions.

During the statewide hearings, public comments can also be placed electronically through March 9 at this email address.

Jankovich told Fair Haveners that the State Transportation Fund— the bank account that pays the day-in and day-out operational costs of the system — is going broke.  In the absence of other solutions, in addition to the bus fare increases, a rail fare increase would take effect.

The rail increased would be rolled out in three phases: 10 percent on July 1, 2018; a year of relief in 2019; 5 percent on July 1, 2020; and 5 percent on July 1, 2021.

Rail service reductions would also take effect on or about July 1, 2018. However, no bus services reductions have been proposed.

The DOT summary also proposes elimination of off-peak and weekend service as well as significant reductions in peak period service on Shore Line East.

A draft report of the fare increases is scheduled to be posted, when complete, on the DOT website, including a fare equity analysis being conducted by Prof. Nicholas Lownes at the University of Connecticut

Garcia said the point of the analysis is to determine whether the fare increases may have an adverse impact on low-income or minority populations.

Jankovich summarized Gov. Malloy’s proposed solution highlights. They include a seven-cent increase in the gas tax; the $3 statewide tire fee; a car sales tax; and tolls on the state’s highways, to be in effect by 2023.

Neither the solutions nor the dramatic fare increases elicited a comment or question from the 40 people or so in attendance at the Fair Haven meeting.

Garcia said she was a little surprised at the muted reaction. Jankovich was not. “January 30 was the first public notice” of this information, he pointed out.

He said the wave of the information had not yet fully landed, but it will. He urged folks to go to the Feb. 20 meeting at 200 Orange, where a full DOT staff will be on hand to address the whole range of issues.

Comments

posted by: the1king on February 5, 2018  2:05pm

I have a perfect solution to solve our budget issues.  Get rid of Malloy today.

posted by: Pat from Westville on February 5, 2018  2:38pm

I like the way we bus riders get the full fare increase July 1 while those riding trains, presumably higher income than us folks riding the bus, get a graduated increase over 3 years. Typical. After all, the last fare increase in Dec. 2016 was 17% for bus fare & 5% for rail fare.

posted by: wendy1 on February 5, 2018  3:21pm

The Dot states that train fares may rise over 20% within 3 years…definitely 10% by May so public hearings are being held all over CT and you can write letters.
The public 99% are not getting raises so they cant deal with ANY fare increases nor can they deal with expected utility increases.  I expect pushback..

Ten years ago Ralph Nader wondered why folks weren’t rioting in the streets.

posted by: witchininthekitchen on February 5, 2018  4:07pm

This is not unexpected given that tolls and other transportation related taxes are on the table. I looked at the fare increases and the cost of a monthly pass is starting to approach the cost to pay for parking in some cases. This is not exactly going to entice people to want to leave the car at home and take the bus. At least they are not reducing bus service. And attending the meeting…a bit dicey considering how bus service becomes more limited after 6pm. Written comments are fine, I suppose, but a meeting with good attendance would be better.

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks on February 5, 2018  4:39pm

There is no greater symbol of the ignorance of your typical CT voter than the notion that getting rid of Malloy will somehow fix our budget issues.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 5, 2018  5:51pm

posted by: BetweenTwoRocks on February 5, 2018 4:39pm

There is no greater symbol of the ignorance of your typical CT voter than the notion that getting rid of Malloy will somehow fix our budget issues.

For me not just get rid of Dan Malloy.We must get rid of the Crooked two-party system which is destroying poor and working class people.The symbol of the ignorance is the loss sheep that keep voting them In.

posted by: Pat from Westville on February 5, 2018  6:19pm

@wendy1: And then there are those of us on fixed incomes, fixed as in no raises. Oh, Social Security does get a teeny tiny increase (like $4.10 last year) but oddly enough the Medicare premium deducted from Social Security before direct deposited to your bank account exactly equals, to the penny, the Social Security increase.

“This is not exactly going to entice people to want to leave the car at home and take the bus.”
@witchinthekitchen: Most of us taking the bus do so because WE DO NOT HAVE A CAR.