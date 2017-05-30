Sections

After 6 Months, Streetlights Come Back On

Posted to: Neighborhoods, Cedar Hill

Lucy Gellman Photos Five streetlights were out on Rock Street in Cedar Hill for months until this weekend — with neighbors staying off the street and asking the city to shed some light on the issue. 

That ask came from Camille Ansley, a neighborhood activist and Cedar Hill mom who is working through a 29-point list to clean up the eight-block neighborhood north of I-91. One of those points is dedicated to getting the city to turn the lights back on — and citywide concern that a city official said a retooled effort is getting to.

After scoring $10,000 in Neighborhood Public Improvement Program (NPIP) funds from the East Rock Community Management Team and the city government’s anti-blight Livable City Initiative (LCI), Ansley has turned her attention to another problem in the neighborhood: darkness, and the “shady stuff” that transpires under its cover.

Over Memorial Day weekend,  four of the five lights were repaired. Ansley said she hopes that the city can fix the remaining light before East Rock’s grand Fourth of July celebration, when New Haveners flood Cedar Street to get a good view of fireworks.

City transit chief Doug Hausladen, whose department took over fixing streetlights this year (click here to read a story about that), said he’d been unaware of the Cedar Hill problem until a reporter contacted him last week, at which point he put in the order for the repairs. He said he subsequently discovered an unread email chain from earlier this month that listed the problem, among others, in the neighborhood. He said he shouldn’t have missed that email, and that in general his department is “still playing a little catch-up” in getting to the many dark streetlights around town along with other efforts to improve lighting. Meanwhile, the city is working to get the word out to neighbors like Ansley about how to get streetlight complaints into the system, either through the SeeClickFix platform or by calling Hausladen’s department directly.

Until they were replaced last weekend, the five streetlights were out on Rock Street, beginning with one close to Ansley’s home and ending with three in a row just past the entrance to East Rock Park, where Rock Street becomes English Drive. Around six months ago, according to Ansley, she notified LCI about the problem and contacted Ward 10 Alder Anna Festa. Then she submitted a pole request form to United Illuminating, only to find out that the company does not oversee streetlight repair and maintenance in New Haven. The city does.

Each time a streetlight goes out, it makes the street less safe, Ansley said. When the light around 22 Rock St. stopped working, drug dealing increased across the street, beneath a short tree surrounded by lush, overgrown shrubbery. Then she noticed a second fixture wasn’t working, a double-headed streetlight at the corner of Rock and View. Neither side — one light facing out toward Rock Street, another focusing on English Drive, where cars sped from East Rock Park into residential Cedar Hill — was working.

“We want joggers, walkers, kids out here,” she said, gripping the steering wheel as she drove from one light to another in the rain. “Who’s going to run down a shady street like that?”

With the light at the intersection out, Ansley and fellow activist Kennya Adams-Martin watched as the View Street splash pad and playground beneath it became overrun with graffiti and garbage. She feared that three more lights just down the street, where English Drive skirts a basketball court and then heads into the park, posed the same threat: littering, loitering, and reduced pedestrian safety.

“Not only is it a public safety issue, it leaves room for shenanigans,” Ansley said, pointing to the View Street light from the front seat of her car. “If a light is working, they might think: Could someone possibly see me?”

According to the city, Ansley’s efforts at reporting the lights haven’t gone through because they don’t abide by protocol. After speaking to LCI staff member Linda Davis, who works closely with the East Rock Community Management Team, Ansley contacted the city Department of Transportation, Traffic & Parking. Ansley claims that department chief Hausladen never responded to her queries; he claims he first heard from her in mid-May, and counseled her to use SeeClickFix in an email sent on May 24, on which the Independent was copied.

Ansley also contacted the Department of Parks, Recreation and Trees about the three poles on English Drive because she assumed anything in the park fell under its jurisdiction. She said didn’t hear back. As streetlights in Cedar Hill flickered on each evening, she watched the five hopefully. Nothing.

That’s because the city’s “preferred procedure for reporting streetlight issues” is on the citizen reporting platform SeeClickFix, said mayoral spokesman Laurence Grotheer, responding on behalf of the Department of Transportation, Traffic & Parking. That system is still relatively new, noted Grotheer; until July 2016, the program was maintained by an outside contractor, which did not use SeeClickFix to record and track reported streetlight complaints. 

Residents can still call the Department of Transportation, Traffic, and Parking directly, and “city officials are here ready to assist and do what we can,” Grotheer added. 

He said that SeeClickFix, which now has a contract with the city, may be faster because it can streamline a complaint. Users can direct their queries to specific city departments, and track whether those queries are still open or have been resolved. They can fill in information about specific locations or intersections, and leave extra notes—like the fact that a light overlooks a playground.

SeeClickFix Founder Ben Berkowitz said that neighborhoods across the city tend to use SeeClickFix “pretty evenly.”

Can Someone Enlighten Me Here?

Several factors go into the time it takes for a dark or damaged streetlight to be identified and repaired. Once Transportation, Traffic & Parking is notified of the issue, crews must consider what repairs have been requested, and evaluate how difficult they will be to carry out. They also take into account weather conditions, and whether cross-departmental collaboration — say to replace a pole, which falls under Engineering’s domain — will be necessary.

Currently, the Department of Transportation is also awaiting delivery of a new bucket truck, and the start of two new “dedicated streetlight maintenance electricians,” whose positions have been approved by the Board of Alders. 

Between Jan. 1 of last year and this month, 519 streetlight complaints were reported; 71 were described as “street light out,” according to Grotheer.

“Only 26 of them describe a problem suggesting more extensive problems including ‘pole knockdown’ or ‘missing pole’ or ‘hanging head.’ 417 of the 519 — 80 percent — are simply described as ‘other,’” Grotheer wrote in an email message. “This makes it difficult for city crews to ascertain the extent of problems, for instance, is it simply a light head change out or does the conduit need repair, or does the entire pole need reconstruction.”

Ansley said that until last week, she wasn’t aware of the reporting process.

“How are we supposed to know?” she said, sending off a second email to Hausladen as she spoke. “We’re just putting these up on SeeClickFix ... now I’m trying to get in touch with this guy.”

“This has been such a long time waiting,” she said. “I just want to see it spruced up.”

posted by: Hill Resident on May 30, 2017  8:16am

I wholeheartedly commend Camille and the residents of Cedar Hill for their work to better their community. I would suggest to Camille that she schedule a ‘sit-down’ with her Alder, her LCI specialist and the NHPD District Manager for her neighborhood along with a few of her concerned residents stop by also. Do a ‘walk-thru’ of the eighborhood and show them your concerns. Then maybe over coffee or tea talk about the problems, what you would like to see happen, and how to get it done. The LCI Specialist has probably the most connections so you want to have a good working relationship there, and the District Manager can specifically look into the criminal activity. Get their cell phone numbers, and stay in touch ... become partners with them because they can do a better job if ‘WE’ citizens partner with them. Stay connected to your Management Team meetings if you can, but if you can’t keep your connection and relationships with those ‘municipal’ persons. And use SeeClikFix - even when you talk to someone in a city department, post the issue in SeeClikFix ... it’s like a reminder directly to their phone or desk. And keep up the good work!!!

posted by: Dwightstreeter on May 30, 2017  9:56am

It’s refreshing to see a city official, Hausladen, acknowledge what went wrong in the communications from a resident to the City about a safety hazard, but it is the City’s job to facilitate communications and if SeeClickFix is the preferred mode, that has to be publicized everywhere and on every piece of paper the City puts out.
Why does it take so much effort on the resident’s part to get something done? Perhaps this is an anomaly.
The extra money secretly allocated to Jason Bartlett could fix a lot of broken sidewalks all over town.
Perhaps the City could start with the most neglected neighborhoods and do the downtown last.
In the end, the Mayor is responsible for delivering services.

posted by: Thankyouforlistening on May 30, 2017  10:27am

@Hill Resident
Thank you for your well thought out recommendation. On April 17, 2017 I invited 20+ city( Police, LCI, public works),  neighbors, business partners and homeowners for a neighborhood walk-thru and it was a well attended meeting/walk-thru.  Since then, a 29 point improvement plan has been communicated. There has been a lot of positive response assisting Cedar Hill & looking forward for continued partnerships with all parties as Cedar Hill is reclaimed back from crime, vandalism and regains positive economic growth to build a safe, & engaging community.

Follow us on Facebook (Cedar Hill Association) and follow our growing story….

posted by: Brian L. Jenkins on May 30, 2017  1:02pm

Yes, and while you’re at it, buy them all new cars, pay for their children’s education, shucks, pay them again for coming out to fix the problem and while at it, throw in a Mediterranean cruise.  Sounds ridiculous doesn’t it?  And so was the city’s response or lack thereof.

Had the community put a portion of their taxes in an escrow account, and labeled the account “lights out,” I’m sure the city would’ve responded more accordingly.  Well, on second thought, under this administration, perhaps one day earlier.

It isn’t about excuses, it’s about results.