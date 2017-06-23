Long Wharf’s Buried History Targeted

by Christopher Peak | Jun 23, 2017 12:32 pm

New Haven may soon dig up remnants of the original Long Wharf buried in the harbor thanks to the work of one enterprising intern.

The intern, Kinga Obartuch, a rising junior at Yale majoring in American studies, is spending her summer at the New Haven City Plan Department, where one of her tasks is writing a grant application for an archaeological survey of the waterfront.

Obartuch is seeking $30,000 from the State Historic Preservation Office, which can be matched by the city’s coastal bond funds. With the money, the city will try to determine the length that the pier once stretched into the harbor at low tide and take core samples of historic remnants. The findings will be used to compile a long-term preservation plan and add some interpretive signage in the area.

Obartuch’s application will still need to go before the Board of Alders for approval. With it, she’ll have a letter of support from the City Plan Commission, which signaled their approval at its Wednesday night meeting.

Long Wharf is nearly as old as New Haven itself. The state held public lotteries in 1754 and 1772 to help cover the costs of “David Wooster’s wharf.” After British troops used the docks to moor their ships and invade town in 1779, local government got involved in the wharf’s management and voted to extend it into the Sound with an 80-square-foot stone and wood embankment.

As the city’s naval trade boomed, sailors from Boston and Barbados, New York and London arrived in the port. Exports of lumber, vegetables, cattle and horses shipped out, while imports of sugar and molasses from the West Indies filled another 1,500-foot extension of the wharf, undertaken in 1810.

A decade later, Long Wharf suffered a devastating fire, when 30 stores and warehouses burned to the ground. But it came to its final end after another century, with the rerouting of Route 1 and construction of I-95 in 1949. Dredging narrowed the harbor and an industrial park took root on the new ground.

“A concrete pier was built on top of it, but the remnants are probably underneath the fill,” Obartuch explained.

An excavation of that history is particularly important now as the Elm City attempts to reconnect to its waterfront with the opening of a modern boathouse on Long Wharf Drive next year. City Plan Director Karyn Gilvarg pointed out that if the city seeks to further improve the area, it will need to prove that any construction or repairs won’t negatively impact historic structures before it can win government grants.