Wilbur Cross Security Guard Put On Leave

A Wilbur Cross security guard has been placed on paid administrative leave, as school administrators and state officials investigate an incident at the high school.

The longtime security guard might have gone too far in breaking up a fight last week, possibly yelling out curses as he got in the middle of a tussle, according to several people familiar with the case.

“It’s a personnel matter, and I can’t get into the details,” Superintendent Carol Birks said. “It’s under investigation. He’s on leave based on what we know thus far.”

Top school officials are now collecting statements and reviewing video footage, Birks added, to determine what happened and whether the guard should keep his job.

The guard, who served in a management position, earns a base annual salary of $51,927. The Independent is not releasing the employee’s name because he allegations have been proven. He was contacted through Facebook and declined comment.

After the fight, the school’s assistant principal also contacted the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF). The state agency said it is prohibited by law from sharing any details about whether they’ve opened a case, but a spokesperson issued a statement about how their investigators usually handle these matters.

“The Department views child safety as a top priority and so we take very seriously our responsibility to investigate reports thoroughly and in a timely manner,” spokesperson Gary Kleeblatt wrote in an email. “If the Department receives a report that a child has been abused or neglected in a school, we will conduct an investigation and share the results with school administration so that they can take appropriate actions.”

In the wake of a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Thaddeus Reddish, the school security chief, told alders that he had just enough security guards on staff to cover every school, so long as no one injured themselves or called in sick.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell also said he was boosting the number of school resource officers (SROs), sworn law enforcement who work in the schools.

At Cross, those security personnel now approach discipline in a dramatically different way since Edith Johnson took over as principal in 2013. In Johnson’s second year leading the city’s largest high school, the faculty cut back on punishing students up for violations of school policy.

Along with the change in discipline, the school redoubled its efforts to proactively address any issues, primarily through dispute resolution and restorative practices. Health clinicians and school counselors also joined in the effort.

In-school suspension fell by 87 percent in one year, while out-of-school suspensions fell by 51 percent. The numbers have stayed roughly even since 2014-15, with about 190 suspensions last year and just a handful of expulsions.

Right after the change, the number of fights at Cross dropped by 65 percent, too. But that total has since shot back up. According to state figures, there were 42 fights last school year, more than double the prior two years.

On Wednesday afternoon, another scuffle looked like it was ready to break out at Cross. Reddish, three security guards, a school resource officer, other cops and school staff were all able to work together to avert an incident.

“Yesterday was one of those days where interventions proved successful,” Will Clark, the district’s chief operating officer, wroted in an email. “There are unfortunately isolated times when altercations do occur,” he added, “but our trained security staff, the proactive administration … as well as our SRO partners and other collaborators are very proactive in addressing these issues … and seeking to resolve the root causes.”