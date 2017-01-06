How To Hack(er) Our Democracy

by Paul Bass | Jan 6, 2017 12:02 pm

(5) Comments | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Politics, WNHH Radio, True Vote, Paul Bass Dateline New Haven

American democracy is sick, in the view of a local democracy doctor. His prescription: more democracy. And that doesn’t mean just voting. The democracy doctor is Yale political scientist Jacob Hacker. He runs the university’s Institution for Social and Policy Studies. A prominent author and opinion writer, Hacker has advised government leaders in the United States and abroad and was an influential voice for a public option in deliberations over crafting national health care policy. These days he has focused much of his attention on the economic decline of the middle class and the loss of confidence and participation in American democracy (including in his latest book, American Amnesia: How the War on Government Led Us to Forget What Made America Prosper). His concerns grew greater in the wake of Donald Trump’s election as president. He said he is wondering “whether democracy can survive.” “I don’t think it’s a question I have ever asked before,” Hacker said Wednesday during an interview on WNHH radio’s “Dateline New Haven” program. “I turned 46 yesterday — so in my adult life I’ve seen very big scandals. Iran-Contra. The impeachment of President Clinton. And the George W. Bush presidency. But I’ve never questioned whether our democracy could survive.” He spoke of the growing inability of the political system to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges, from climate change to the new global economy’s impact on American workers. He spoke of voter ID laws that have restricted the ability of many low-income people to cast ballots. He spoke of government “dysfunction,” the evaporation of responsible business-sector civic leadership, and the inability of people to obtain legitimate information awash in a wave of fake and slanted news. (The New York Times’s Eduardo Porter tackled the same questions Wednesday in this incisive column.) “We really need in this era of more than ever to teach people how to be informed consumers of and users of information. We are awash in information. But much of it — more of it than ever — is suspect,” Hacker argued. In light of the stated agendas of the incoming Republican Congressional leadership and the Trump administration, Hacker called for citizens to participate in a “broad-based movement” that will “defend and protect certain core individual rights. I see that threat in manyy places, notably in the taking away of fundamental voting rights from significant of the voting public.” He also called for systemic changes in U.S. government. “I am not a fan of every state getting two senators,” he said. “I am not a fan of a state that has only two escalators in the whole state — Wyoming — also getting to have two senators. It is a tiny little state with a tiny population. As a result a voter in Wyoming has something like 60 times the influence of a voter in California in the Senate. It doesn’t make any sense.” While changing the two-senator rule may be a long shot, Hacker said, the country needs in some way to address how the concentration of black and Latino voters in cities ultimately runs up their voting power in those districts, but overall diminishes their national political power. He supports some form of proportional representation or “ranked” voting. (Read about that here.) “The fundamental issue is the system involves enormous amounts of wasted votes,” he said. And he called for fixing gerrymandered districts that have helped polarize the country and produce gridlock in Washington. Click on or download the above audio file to hear the full interview with Jacob Hacker on WNHH radio’s “Dateline New Haven.” You’ll learn what “autarky” means.

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

posted by: wendy1 on January 6, 2017 12:46pm Lucky to have this guy in town. I completely agree with him and others concerned about our society’s chances of remaining mostly democratic. There are many threats and already a diminished Bill of Rights. Trump wasn’t the beginning but he may be the ending. If we dont pay attention and if we are not willing to speak up and act up, then I fear for the worst…..think rise of the Third Reich but with more violence, better weapons. Orwell, Huxley, Churchill, Eisenhower, King, Malcolm, Baldwin, Hansen, McKibben, and so many others warned us. Change must come to us politically, socially, economically, and soon. Most of our institutions are stale and long due for tune-ups if we want to remain a civilized species and beat out cockroaches for control of the planet.

posted by: Brutus2011 on January 6, 2017 2:08pm I agree and disagree with Dr. Hacker’s main points as I understand them from this article. I agree:

“We really need in this era of more than ever to teach people how to be informed consumers of and users of information. We are awash in information. But much of it — more of it than ever — is suspect,” Hacker argued. This is really a call for an electorate educated in critical thinking—something that has been called for for decades now. Public education has not performed well here for whatever reasons. I disagree:

“I am not a fan of every state getting two senators,” he said. “I am not a fan of a state that has only two escalators in the whole state — Wyoming — also getting to have two senators. It is a tiny little state with a tiny population. As a result a voter in Wyoming has something like 60 times the influence of a voter in California in the Senate. It doesn’t make any sense.” Hacker The Senate structure of 2 senators per state was a compromise so that the House structure according to population would be balanced or the large states would not overpower the smaller states. I see no argument put forth by Hacker to change this system that I agree with. Now about the electoral college outliving it’s usefulness, etc.

I agree that change(s) should be seriously considered.

I would like to see the institution continued but instead of a winner-take-all electoral votes from each state have the electoral votes be distributed by the total vote percentages. For example, if a state has 10 electoral votes and Candidates A and B each gets 51% and 49% of the popular vote, then each would get 5 electoral votes instead of Candidate A getting all 10.

posted by: Renewhavener on January 6, 2017 2:10pm *Head shaking slowly* “He spoke of voter ID laws that have restricted the ability of many low-income people to cast ballots.” Laws requiring proof of who you are seems quite a basic criteria for any functional adult. So we want to enable dyfunctional voters, while demanding functional government? Odd. “He spoke of government “dysfunction”...” Dysfuction is the only natural outcome when infinite expectations collide against finite resources. “...the evaporation of responsible business-sector civic leadership…” Ah! An evaporation rooted in a neo-risk-management culture born out of instability and over-regulation, you mean? Hard to expect a career academic to “get it” when they haven’t had any measure of business-sector responsibilities in their lifetime. “...the inability of people to obtain legitimate information awash in a wave of fake and slanted news. (The New York Times’s Eduardo Porter tackled the same questions Wednesday in this incisive column.)” Preposterous. There is more access to information and potential for clarity now via the internet than there ever has been in human history! What is lacking is the research and critical thinking necessary to validate and form an independent opinion. Instead we have tried to boil all of that down to a “like” or “retweet” button. Why think when there’s an app for that. “And he called for fixing gerrymandered districts that have helped polarize the country and produce gridlock in Washington.” Not a root cause issue, but agreed. So recent political outcomes have caused you existential doubts Mr. Hacker? Indication of your youth and inexperience maybe? Perhaps broadening the context of your comparative evaluation beyond the recent past or even beyond the late 20th century may steady your nerves. While I am, for my own reasons, unhappy with the outcome, the fact that neither party has been able to sustain a permanent hold on the office is manifest evidence that they system is functioning as intended.

posted by: Bill Saunders on January 6, 2017 2:31pm I don’t know what Hacker’s problem is with how our Senators are apportioned. The way the Founders set stuff up, Legislation is first approved in the House, which is proportional representation.

As a final approval before going to POTUS, The Senators ratify the legislation. This the ‘State’ vote., and no one State has an advantage in the final outcome. Along those same lines, when looking at the question of proportional electors—I think it makes the most sense for the each district to cast their 1 elecotoral vote based on the will of the people, and for the two Senators Electoral votes to be cast based on the will of The State. (btw—I did a mock analysis of this past election using this method—Trump still wins) Things have taken a step forward though—Senators were once elected by the State Legislatures.

The 17th Amendment changed that to a direct vote of the people in 1913.