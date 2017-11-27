Jepsen Won’t Run Again

by Staff | Nov 27, 2017 12:06 pm

The surprise announcement of the day Monday came from state Attorney General George Jepsen, who said he will not run next year for a third term.

Jepsen was considered secure in the job if he had run. In New Haven, he played a key role in negotiating with the new owner of United Illuminating to clean up English Station. (Read more about that here.)

In a statement released Monday, Jepsen called it the greatest honor of my professional life to serve as attorney general‎ for the State of Connecticut. While my love for the work of this office is undiminished, I am ready to pursue different challenges. I do so knowing that the men and women of the Office of the Attorney General will continue to serve and protect our state and its residents with distinction. They are superb public servants in the truest sense, and I am proud of the work we have done together. I do not yet know what my future holds, but look forward to advancing the interests of Connecticut for the remainder of my term and in other capacities.”

