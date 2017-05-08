The Apprentice(s)

Sections

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Contributed Photos Dozens of Hillhouse High students completed 200 hours of needed training to start on the path to unionized construction jobs.

The students have been studying construction math, masonry, scaffolding, concrete, demolition, pipework, and road safety as part of a union-aided “Career Pathways Technology Training Corridor” program at the school. They earn academic credit. They also simultaneously complete vocational training hours that count toward guaranteed slots in construction apprenticeship programs.

The students who have now completed the program gathered at Hillhouse Monday to pour concrete, display benches they built and demonstrate other skills they’ve learned for an audience of public officials.

Mayor Toni Harp said later on her WNHH radio “Mayor Monday” program that the students will earn double the minimum wage in guaranteed apprenticeship, then receive a 10 percent raise after their first 100 hours. She noted that the Hillhouse program, which grew out of her “YouthStat” initiative, is one of several efforts in the city to guide students not necessarily destined for four-year colleges into productive, well-paying professions.

Hillhouse launched the program in conjunction with the New England Laborers’ Training Trust Fund and Laborers’ Local 455 and the not-for-profit Justice Education Center. The Board of Education has put $70,000 in it.

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on May 8, 2017  3:26pm

Dozens of Hillhouse High students completed 200 hours of needed training to start on the path to guaranteed union construction jobs.

Again Snake-Oil and Three Card Monte being sold.Read this.

CT Unemployment Rate in Construction Industry Improving, But Remains Among Highest in US.


Connecticut’s unemployment rate in the construction industry remained among the highest in the U.S., ranked 39th among the 50 states in October, although the year-over-year change was the 12th best in the country.  Connecticut’s October unemployment rate in the industry was 6.7 percent, higher than the U.S. average of 5.7 percent, according to data released by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

http://ctbythenumbers.info/2016/12/04/ct-unemployment-rate-in-construction-industry-improving-but-remains-among-highest-in-us/

I am the voice of the people.

