Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Some Favorite Sites

Government/ Community Links

Johnson Endorses Paca

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Politics, Campaign 2017

Ira Johnson, who had filed papers to seek a ballot spot in this year’s mayoral election, has decided to endorse Democratic mayoral challenger Marcus Paca instead.

“Marcus and I have had our differences but. Marcus’s focus and dream I believe in and support his undying love and respect for our great city,” Johnson wrote in a statement released Monday night. During my run for mayor I and Marcus didn’t always think the same way, but both of our platforms were very similar.”

Johnson now says he plans to run for City Town Clerk against incumbent Michael Smart.

Paca is challenging two-term incumbent Mayor Toni Harp. Both are Democrats.

Tags: ,

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comments

Be the first to comment