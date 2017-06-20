Johnson Endorses Paca

by Staff | Jun 20, 2017 12:33 am

Ira Johnson, who had filed papers to seek a ballot spot in this year’s mayoral election, has decided to endorse Democratic mayoral challenger Marcus Paca instead.

“Marcus and I have had our differences but. Marcus’s focus and dream I believe in and support his undying love and respect for our great city,” Johnson wrote in a statement released Monday night. During my run for mayor I and Marcus didn’t always think the same way, but both of our platforms were very similar.”

Johnson now says he plans to run for City Town Clerk against incumbent Michael Smart.

Paca is challenging two-term incumbent Mayor Toni Harp. Both are Democrats.