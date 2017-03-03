Sections

Effort Resumes To Raise The Age

Markeshia RicksPhoto In a Boys & Girls Club not far from the State Capitol, the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy renewed its push to expand the reach of the juvenile court system, a reform endorsed by a leading criminal justice expert at Harvard and imitated by the states of Illinois, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Malloy, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Correction Commissioner Scott Semple, New Haven State Rep. Toni Walker and Vincent Schiraldi, the Harvard expert who recently produced a study supporting the proposal, each offered a rationale for why they thought the reforms a smart effort to protect 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds from permanent criminal records.

“It’s not about coddling,” Malloy said. “It’s about having a society where young people who make mistakes don’t pay a price forever — and, therefore, society doesn’t pay a price forever.”

But an audience the governor needs to reach was absent: Walker, an advocate of juvenile justice reform long before Malloy became governor, was the only lawmaker who heard a presentation meant to coax legislators to take up a revised version of a proposal that never came to a vote in 2016.

Rep. Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, a member of the Judiciary Committee that now will review the measure, said the administration invited him and other legislators to the rollout, while an offer of a briefing might have been more productive than an invitation to participate in a press event.

“Attendance at a rollout can be seen as an endorsement, as signifying support,” Candelora said.

Michael P. Lawlor, the governor’s criminal justice adviser, said the administration has briefed some lawmakers on the proposal and will continue its outreach as the measure is set for a public hearing by the legislature’s Judiciary Committee.

The governor’s revised proposal would eventually give the juvenile courts jurisdiction over criminal defendants up to age 21, unless they are charged with a serious felony or a Superior Court judge determines the case should remain in adult court.

It comes to the General Assembly this year with the benefit of a study Schiraldi and another Harvard researcher recently produced for the Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee, whose members include a dozen legislators and representatives of law enforcement and social services.

Schiraldi said the proposal reflects science showing the human brain does not fully develop until the mid-20s, leaving older teens as far more impulsive than someone in their late 20s.

“A lot of people are like, ‘This is hoohey. Nineteen-year-olds are adults. Why are we thinking of treating them like children?’” Schiraldi said. “Yes, you can have a perfectly rational conversation with your 19-year-old son about Aristotle and the philosophy class he is taking and the paper he’s writing that night. But then he can go out and do something inexplicably stupid with his buddies that night.”

Schiraldi said other public policies reflect what science knows about brain development. At the urging of the Reagan administration in the 1980s, states raised the drinking age from 18 to 21 — and motor vehicle fatalities dropped.

“It’s why it’s very difficult for people under age 25 to rent a car,” he said. “That’s not a Republican proposal. That’s not a Democratic proposal. That’s an actuarial proposal. They said, ‘They’re a bad bet.’ It’s not that Hertz does not want my son’s money.”

The Department of Correction recently opened an experimental new housing unit at Cheshire Correctional Institution for inmates up to age 25.

Connecticut used to treat all criminal defendants as adults once they reached age 16. The legislature passed a law in 2008 raising the standard to 18, with the changes phased in over several years, after guidance from the Juvenile Justice Policy Oversight Committee.

“We planned it. We studied it. And we prepared all the agencies,” said Walker, who is co-chair of the committee.

The change is widely viewed as a success: Crime by 17- and 18-year-olds is down.

Malloy said his proposal does not excuse criminal acts by older teens, but it lessens the chances that an impulsive act will produce an adult record that will forever limit opportunities for education and employment.

“Just open yourself to who you were when you were 18 years old,” Malloy said, prompting laughter. “It’s scary. Listen, there but for the grace of God.”

This story first appeared in the CT Mirror.


Following is a status report on bills of particular interest to New Haven before the state legislature this session:

The 2017 Agenda

Bill #StatusSummarySponsors
SB11/ HB5539In CommiteeWould legalize, tax recreational use of marijuana.Candelaria
Dillon
Lemar
Walker
Porter
et al
SB 17In CommiteeWould make certain undocumented immigrant students (DREAMers) eligible for state college financial aid.Looney
HB 5434In CommiteeWould have CT join with other states to elect the President based on popular, rather than Electoral College, vote.Winfield,
Porter
Albis
Elliott
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5458In CommiteeWould establish electronic tolls on state highways.Genga
HB 5575In CommiteeWould regulate companies such as Uber and Lyft.Scanlon
HB 5589In CommiteeWould expand disclosure requirements for contributions to campaign funds.Dillon
Lemar
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5591Committee ApprovedWould require equal pay for employees doing comparable work.Dillon
Walker
Lemar
Albis
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5703In CommiteeWould have CT enter into an agreement with other states to limit "poaching" of each other's businesses.Lemar
HJ 13In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to permit early voting.Lemar
HJ 16In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to permit absentee voting for all voters.Lemar
SB 1/HB 6212In CommiteeWould require employers to provide paid family and medical leave for their employees.Looney
SB 2In CommiteeWould make the education funding formula more equitable.Duff
SB 8In CommiteeWould allow municipalities to adopt a 0.5% sales tax.Looney
SB 10In CommiteeWould strengthen hate crime laws.Winfield
SB 13/HB 6203/HB 6456Committee ApprovedWould increase the minimum wage.Looney
Winfield
et al.
Albis
Candelaria
D'Agostino
Elliott
Lemar
Paolillo
Porter
Walker
SB 137In CommiteeWould expand birth-to-three and provide universal pre-school, among other things.Gerratana
SJ 5In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to create a "lock-box" for transportation funding.Duff
HB 5588In CommiteeWould limit certain bond allocations.Dillon
Lemar
Albis
Walker
Elliott
et al.
HB 5912HB 6127In CommiteeWould establish a 1-cent/ounce tax on sugared beverages.Lemar
Elliott
et al.
HB 6554In CommiteeWould tax carried interest as ordinary income.Porter
Albis
Lemar
Elliott
Winfield
Candelaria
Dillon
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5831In CommiteeWould provide bonding for transitional housing for NH female ex- offenders.Porter
Candelaria
Lemar
Winfield
Looney
Paolillo
SB 631In CommiteeWould provide bonding to make structural improvements to the Shubert Theatre.Winfield
Looney
Walker
Porter
Lemar
Candelaria
Paolillo
HB 6863In CommiteeWould authorize bonds for renovating the Barbell Club as a youth/ community center.Canelaria
Porter
Paolillo
Lemar
Winfield
SB 649In CommiteeWould allow local building officials to impose fines for building w/o a permit.Looney
Winfield
Walker
Candelaria
Lemar
Porter
Paolillo
Et al.
590/591In CommiteeWould limit police ccoperation w/Immigration and Customs Enforcement (590); establish an immigrant's bill of rightsWinfield
SB 20In CommiteeWould require affordability to be considered in reviewing proposed health insurance rate hikes.Looney
HB 6352In CommiteeWould establish a deposit system for car tires.Ritter
Gresko
McCrory
HB 6901In CommiteeWould impose a surtax on large employers that pay an average wage less than $15/hour.Elliott

Comments

posted by: Noteworthy on March 3, 2017  1:27pm

Bad Ideas Never Die Notes:

1. We all know the brain, particularly of boys doesn’t really get in gear until 25.

2. That doesn’t mean we don’t treat serious crimes when they’re below that age, or below the age of 21 as serious adult crimes with adult consequences.

3. What needs to be done away with are minimum sentencing laws, not adult sentences for adult crimes.

4. Under Duh! Notes - if you increase the age by which a teenager can be tried in adult court, of course crime will fall. That stat is worthless. They started giving tickets for pot possession - guess what? Crimes on pot possession are decreasing - not because there’s less of it, but because you’re not calling it crime. You’re calling it a traffic ticket.

posted by: NewHaven06512 on March 3, 2017  1:35pm

If someone is old enough to drive a car, vote, go to war and pay their own taxes they are old enought to be held responsible for their actions.  This is 100% more fuel in the coddling camp.  There are plently of diversionary programs that allow for a clean slate.  We don’t need adults in juvenile court. FOR ANY CRIME.

posted by: RetiredNHPD2013 on March 3, 2017  2:09pm

What’s the real cost to the taxpayer for this proposal in a time when we are facing a 2.6 BILLION DOLLAR deficit. 

Another way not to blame bad people that do bad things.

posted by: RetiredNHPD2013 on March 3, 2017  2:17pm

You know, I’ll agree to this if the law is changed to 21 to Vote. Not responsible for your actions because of your brains age, then your not mature enough to pick the people that represent us at the local, state or federal level.  Can’t have it both ways.