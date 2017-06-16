Any Kangaroo Warriors Out There?

by Christopher Peak | Jun 16, 2017 12:15 pm

A challenger for the Board of Education has a new name for his supporters: “kangaroo warriors.”

Jamell Cotto, who’s challenging incumbent Board of Ed member Edward Joyner for an elected seat, unveiled that name at Ward 25’s Democratic Town Committee meeting at Edgewood School on Thursday evening. The two candidates (along with the mayoral candidates) took turns adressing the gathering to try to drum up support for a party endorsement at next month’s nominating convention.

Cotto spoke first. Describing himself as “a parent, not a politician,” he suggested that more voices need to be involved in the school board’s governance. He promised that his first action, if elected, would be creating an oversight committee of parents.

After receiving regular trainings on the budget, cultural competency and restorative practices, this panel would have the chance to exert veto power over board decisions.

“One day, I was staring at the map of New Haven, trying to figure out ways to beat Dr. Joyner, and I realized that the map of New Haven looked like a kangaroo,” Cotto said. “So I said, ‘Wow, that’s perfect.’ “Let us cradle our broken educational infrastructure like the kangaroo cares for its joey. Let us stand together and demand a change by saying no to 40 years of bad practices, saying no to hidden agendas, and personal vendettas at the expense of our children and communities. Let us become kangaroo warriors together.’”

In his campaign, Cotto is presenting himself as a new face ready to bring fresh perspective and to change the dynamic on the Board of Ed. (Click here to read a full story on the two campaigns.)

When his turn came to speak, Joyner subtly referenced his opponent’s relative lack of experience.

“First of all, Jamell, good job,” he began, adding. “I want people to know that I taught his aunt.”

Then Joyner portrayed himself as an educational expert who’s willing to make tough decisions. He claimed he convinced James P. Comer, the famed Yale psychiatrist who stressed that schools should foster children’s social development, to conduct experiments in urban areas. He said he has consulted school systems across the country and the globe.

“I’m 70 years old, but I have a record of what I’m running on. You don’t have to guess with me,” he said. “All you have to do is Google my name. You won’t found out that I’ve ever stolen anything from anybody, that I ever choked anybody, that I ever lied to anybody, that I ever, ever extorted money from anybody. You’ll find out that I’m a man who’s been married for almost 50 years with two children, grandchildren and a community of young people that I have mentored not just here but around the country.”

“I have the ethics, I have the time, I have the experience,” he concluded, “and I have the commitment to keep moving this board forward.”