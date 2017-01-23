Kendrick Set To Retire

by Staff | Jan 23, 2017 12:41 pm

A bustling era at New Haven’s community college is coming to an end, as President Dorsey Kendrick plans to retire June 30.

The state announced Kendrick’s retirement Friday in a press release.

Kendrick took Gateway Community College to new heights since becoming president in 1999. She boosted enrollment by 100 percent in her first eight years. Gateway then led all of Connecticut’s 12 community colleges in enrollment.

Under Kendrick, Gateway consolidated two campuses into a new $198 million, 3.7-acre central location in downtown New Haven in 2012.

She also was ahead of the curve in adapting the college’s schedule to help mid-career people take night courses to retrain for jobs in the new economy. She boosted nursing, allied health, and continuing education programs. And she has been an omnipresence in New Haven civic efforts, a true partner in not-for-profit and government causes.

“President Kendrick has been one of our strongest student advocates and one of the hardest working presidents in our CSCU system,” Matt Fleury, Chairman of the Board of Regents for Higher Education, said in a press release. “Her passion and diligence will be missed, and I wish her nothing but the very best.”

Mayor Toni Harp Monday credited Kendrick for creating “a ladder” from community college to the state university system; and for fighting, successfully, to create a nursing program at Gateway. The program addressed a shortage of nurses while creating new opportunities for people to get good jobs, she said.

“She had to fight even members of the profession” to get that program started, Harp said. “She’s been phenomenal.”

Click on or download the above audio file to hear the full episode of WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday,” which also covered traffic safety, her participation last week in a U.S. Conference of Mayors event, new money coming in for Cherry Ann Park, and Yale labor peace.

