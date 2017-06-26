Kennedy Won’t Run For Governor

by Staff | Jun 26, 2017 12:19 pm

State Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr. is not running for governor after all.

The Branford Democrat (pictured above) issued the following statement on Monday:

“I will not be a candidate for statewide office in 2018. I am deeply grateful to everyone who has contacted me and encouraged me to run. I value the contribution I am able to make as the state Senator for the 12th District. I believe that if we put aside our partisan politics and find common ground, we can overcome our challenges and move Connecticut forward. I remain committed to making our state a better place to live, do business and raise a family. “

Kennedy launched his political career in April 2014 in Branford when he sought, successfully, a state senate seat, which he continues to hold. Speculation was rife that he would seek the governor’s office in 2018 amid a crowded field; Monday’s announcement ends that speculation.

A gubernatorial run would have tested the resonancy of the Kennedy name in modern-day politics.

Among the Democrats actively seeking the 2018 nomination are State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, and former federal prosecutor Chris Mattei. Republicans expressing an interest include Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton.