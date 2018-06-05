Ladybugs Launched

by Allison Park | Jun 5, 2018 12:13 pm

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Westville

James Sousa hates bugs. Even ants make him squirm.

So when his mother brought him to a Ladybug Release Party on Monday evening, James hustled to a corner and started playing with the decorative rocks. But at an event where other kids his age were playing with ladybugs, he secretly knew it was the best place to overcome his fear.

The Mitchell Library branch hosted the release party, an annual summer kick-off event. It drew a hundred children and parents.

Block Watch 303, a community group in Westville, has worked with Mitchell Library to throw this event for the past 10 years.

The event is intended for “kids to bond with nature” and “learn something about nature,” said library Branch Manager Sharon Lovett-Graff. She added that this event also marks the start of the Mitchell Library summer reading program for students in the area.

In addition to the hundreds of ladybugs being released that day, Mitchell Library and Block Watch 303 decided to enhance the ladybug theme with a display of colorful picture books and an educational stand about environmental awareness for students to actively learn more about nature.

Within the library itself, students and their mothers worked on ladybug arts and crafts, supplied by the ArtEcon Initiative of New Haven. To add to the ladybug-themed decorations throughout the library, folk artist John Kabala, 65, had his paintings adorning the walls.

“Miss Maya’s Magic Garden,” said Kabala when asked the name of the exhibition of art pieces. His inspiration stems from his 3-year-old granddaughter, Maya Becker, who was busy painting her own ladybug at the art station inside the library.

Kabala said he usually paints “for children” and despite never having going to art school, some of his more contemporary and poignant works related to immigration and his Polish background were also displayed in the library.

“I’m feeling good,” said Kabala with a smile about his works being displayed at this event.

James Sousa was still outside, distracting himself with his rocks with his mother Lisa Curatola by his side gently urging him to finally hold a ladybug. Curatola brought the ladybug closer and closer to Sousa, until finally, the bug leapt onto his shirt and clung to his shirt sleeve. Caught by surprise, Sousa yelped and flung himself to his mother in an effort to wipe off his six-legged visitor.

Overwhelmed by the events of the day, Sousa returned to his peaceful corner void of all ladybugs, his curly head of head pouring over as he crouched over the trusted bucket of rocks. And he breathed a sigh of relief.