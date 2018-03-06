Kids LEAP Into Wakanda

by Staff | Mar 6, 2018 12:25 pm

If you are among the small number of people who have not seen Black Panther, LEAPers highly recommend it.

The youth education and recreation program took 115 children and teens to see the film this past Saturday at Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas in New Haven.

In the movie, T’Challa, the King of Wakanda, rises to the throne in an isolated, technologically advanced African nation. A vengeful outsider, who was a childhood victim of T’Challa’s father’s mistake, challenges both T’Challa’s claim to the throne and the kingdom’s long held decision to stay neutral in matters of social justice. (Click here for the take of some New Haven adults who made opening weekend an event in itself.)

Although Black Panther is a fictional character in the Marvel Comic universe, his portrayal as the black king of Wakanda has drawn many people to see this movie as it highlights justice, pride and hope. Bill Aseltyne and Jeff Stryker, two long-term supporters of LEAP, reached out last week after they and their son saw the movie and loved it. They wanted to be sure that LEAP kids had a similar opportunity. They covered the cost of admission, popcorn and beverages.

The reviews from LEAPers are in: LEAP leader and Yale student Brianna Moore, an 18-year-old counselor at Fair Haven Middle School, said “I really like that Black Panther approached the African diaspora from a range of perspectives.” LEAP participant Nyla Cook, a 10-year-old camp participant at Clinton Avenue School, said,“I really like the movie because there was a lot of action, its kind of like reality, and it was fun.”

Black Panther even connected with the younger participants, due to common social media references. Lyndzee Edwards, a 7-year-old camp participant at Fair Haven Middle School, said her favorite part was “when T’Challa’s sister said, ‘What are those?’”

In the end, it was great to see a wide range of LEAP participants enjoy a great movie on a non-camp day, and bond together as a one. LEAP is very thankful for the donation and encourages others to continue to support local and national educational programs. And definitely see the movie!

This story was contributed by LEAP.