Police Looking For “Kool Aid Man,” Accomplice In Robbery

If you bump into a tall guy rocking a chain necklace that reads “Kool Aid Man” and “BLESSED” across his chest, and an even taller guy with a “chin strap” beard and dreadlocks, it might be time to call the police.

Police are looking for the two men in the alleged armed robbery of a 19-year-old man living in one of the apartments in the 1500 block of Chapel Street.

Department spokesman Officer David Hartman reported in a press release that at 3:07 Wednesday morning Officer Thomas Blaisdell and Caitlin Zerella responded to the robbery. The victim said a man, showed up to his place for a tattoo, with two friends in tow.

Here’s what else Hartman said went down the victim and the three men:



“He said he asked the men to wait outside until he returned from running an errand. The victim and his girlfriend went out to his car. The three men left his apartment.



“The victim said the men approach[ed] him in the parking lot and demanded his car keys. One displayed a handgun. He gave up some cash and his cell phone. He said the three men left in his car.



“No sooner was the car’s description broadcast to city cops, Officer David Vega watched three men pushing a car through the parking lot at the Power Gas Station at 1 Whalley Ave. It looked like the stolen car and the guys pushing it looked like the robbers.



“Vega was able to detain one of the three men. He identified him as one of the robbers. Officer Vega found a handgun in his pocket as well as other items related to the robbery. The two other suspects had taken off.



“Police arrested one man ... who is a convicted felon. He was charged with first degree robbery, second degree larceny, criminal possession of a pistol, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first degree forgery, carrying a pistol without a permit and conspiracy.”

The other two men remain at large.