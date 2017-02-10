The Friday Crossword

by Paul Bass | Feb 10, 2017 12:37 pm

Think pastrami on rye ... then pepperoni pizza, years later in the same spot. Think paperback books, then cookies.

This week’s Elm City Crossword challenges you, once again, to track how New Haven has changed, with a theme of what came before, and what has taken its place since.

As always, you’ll find some video and photographic clues, and links to offer hints if you’re stuck. (After you complete the puzzle, you’ll find more links to background stories.) Reminder: Use the scroll bar at right of the puzzle to view all the clues. Also, the puzzle sometimes takes a moment to load.

