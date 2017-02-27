by Staff | Feb 27, 2017 7:45 am

LEAP’s teen counselors visited colleges in the South during the February break. Two of them wrote in on their experiences from Day Four:

Darius Martin, 17, Highville Charter School, Junior

Our final day of college visits has arrived, and everyone was excited to visit Jacksonville University. We arrived at the school and our tour guide Phil was able to introduce us to the admissions officer. The admissions officer shared information about the college such as Jacksonville University being a test-optional school. They require a 2.75 GPA for admission, and the admission rate is 75 percent. This proved to be an awesome list of facts that has me considering applying to this university. We toured through the school buildings and made a stop at the library. Our last stop was the cafeteria which featured a Chick-Fil-A, and buffet style eating. We ate lunch on campus and then collected our things to head off to the final college, Bethune-Cookman University.

When we arrived, the setting looked urban and there were a lot of stores surrounding the campus. The weather was dismal too so we had a very low energy amongst our group. The tour guide was able to show us the student center, and the place where students could relax and unwind. We met a woman by the name of Miss Finch and she told us to keep in mind the history of Bethune-Cookman and the woman involved in it, Mary Beth McLeod. We finished our tour in the Quad, a place where various fraternities and sororities have events with their members. Out of all the colleges we visited on this tour, the colleges that I would heavily consider are Clark Atlanta, Jacksonville University, and Georgia State University. The reason I liked these three the most was because I was able to envision myself on the campuses, the majors offered were what I was looking to do, and I thought they offered the best chance for success.

Lauren Darden, 17, Cooperative Arts High School, Junior

Today, we visited Jacksonville University and Bethune-Cookman University. JU is a private institution that has a beautiful campus. It’s a very tropical environment. My favorite part was knowing that I can obtain my M.B.A in just five short years.

Bethune-Cookman University had a very welcoming aura. The people on campus were friendly, especially the Director of Admissions. Mama Finch, the Director of Admissions at Bethune-Cookman, gave a wholesome, convincing speech that made me feel as though I can one day be a part of Bethune-Cookman. Also, the tuition for the school was fairly conveniently priced.