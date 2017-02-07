LEAP Dives Into Swim Lessons

by Staff | Feb 7, 2017 7:44 am

LEAP is diving once again into swim lessons at the Elm City YMCA. Elvert Eden, the organization‘s director of Youth Development and Aquatics, sent the following press release to the Independent for those interested in participating:

“LEAP provides swim lessons for a fee for children and adults who want to learn to swim or who already know the basics but want to improve their skills. Currently LEAP provides class for children ages 5 to 15, and adults 18 and up. All participants may take swim classes whether they are in LEAP’s regular programs or not.

Swim classes are provided at our pool at 31 Jefferson Street in New Haven.

You can sign up for either Mondays & Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Children classes run for 45 minutes starting at 6 pm or 7 pm, and adults swim every Monday & Wednesday at 8 pm.

The full five week program (10 total classes) costs $100 per child and $120 per adult, and must be paid in advance. Discounts are not given if you miss a class. You can pay at the front desk at LEAP via check or with cash. Checks can be made payable to “LEAP”.

You can sign up for swim classes by stopping by the LEAP office, and filling out an application and waiver form for your child. To make things easier, print out and fill out the form (online here) beforehand. You can also give us a call to see what times and spaces are still available: (203) 773-0770.”