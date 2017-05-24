LEAP Jumps Into The Pool

by Staff | May 24, 2017 7:33 am

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Citizen Contributions, Schools

LEAP is starting the summer off in the pool, with both swim classes and a new community swim team. The following information comes from Elvert Eden, director of youth development and aquatics at the organization.

Swim Lessons

LEAP provides swim lessons for a fee for children and adults who want to learn to swim or who already know the basics but want to improve their skills. Currently LEAP provides class for children ages 5 to 15, and adults 18 and up. All participants may take swim classes whether they are in LEAP’s regular programs or not.

Swim classes are provided at our pool at 31 Jefferson Street in New Haven.

You can sign up for either Mondays & Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Children classes run for 45 minutes starting at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., and adults swim every Monday & Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The four week program (8 total classes) costs $80 per child and $96 per adult, and must be paid in advance. Discounts are not given if you miss a class. You can pay at the front desk at LEAP via check or with cash. Checks can be made payable to “LEAP”.

You can sign up for swim classes by stopping by the LEAP office, and filling out an application and waiver form for your child. To make things easier, print out and fill out the form beforehand. You can also give us a call to see what times and spaces are still available: (203) 773-0770.

Or Join the Team!

Is your child a good swimmer who wants to take it to the next level?

With support from the USA Swimming Foundation, Leadership, Education and Athletics in Partnership, Inc. (LEAP) is starting a seven-week competitive community swim team this summer for youth ages 6 to 15 with no cost to join. Children do not need to be in other LEAP programs to participate in the swim team.

It is mandatory that kids try out so that we can place them in the appropriate group based on skill level. Participants must demonstrate their ability to swim the length of the pool, without stopping. If children are not able to meet this standard, we will recommend they instead join LEAP’s swim lessons that occur year-round.

Tryout dates @ 31 Jefferson Street, New Haven, CT 06511

Friday, June 23rd: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. - All Skill Levels

Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. - All Skill Levels

*If tryouts or practices are canceled by storms or for any other reason, please check our website for changes.

Children on the community swim team must do the following:

• Have a completed participation form and current physical

• Have a willingness to work hard and be committed to the team

• Display good sportsmanship

• Practice at least 3 days a week

• Be on time for practice and ready to get in the water at 6:00 pm (arrive beforehand with enough time to get changed).

Evening practices will be from 6:00–7:30 pm at the LEAP pool at 31 Jefferson Street in New Haven. The first day of practice will be Wednesday, June 28th, and swim meets will be held on Saturdays starting July 15th (10:00a – 1:00pm).

As a summer community swim team, swim meets are meant to help children and families understand how competitive swimming works and for children to build confidence and skills. They will be low pressure and be between children on the team. Parents will be asked to help with timing races and traditional parents’ swim team roles.

If you have any questions, please contact Elvert Eden, Director of Aquatics at LEAP – 203-773-0770 or eeden@leapforkids.org.