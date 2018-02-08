Have Dinner With A Headliner — & Support A Good Cause

by Staff | Feb 8, 2018 12:55 pm

On the menu: An inside view of Hollywood scriptwriting. Or of immigration reform. Or of the Yale Art Gallery. Or politics, courtesy of a leading New York Times op-ed writer.

Or the menu will feature singing Broadway tunes with a master at the keyboard.

Of course, the menu will feature great food, too.

The occasion is the annual LEAP Year Event. LEAP, the New Haven educational and recreational agency for children and teens. The annual fundraiser takes place this year on the evening of Feb. 22.

The evening starts with a reception at Hopkins School, followed by dinner at one of 31 beautiful homes and scrumptious restaurants in and around New Haven. Each of the dinners is hosted by a local family or business and includes a guest of honor. The guests of honor are world renowned experts and talents who will kick off discussion in their field of expertise. (You can learn more here.)

You pick the dinner you want to attend, the hosts provide a delicious meal, and the guests of honor lead the conversation. All of the proceeds go to LEAP, which serves over 1,200 New Haven children and teens each year. Tickets for a dinner including the reception are $150 and for the reception alone are $50.

Here are a few of the guests of honor at different dinners this year:

• poet Claudia Rankine, author of the best-selling Citizen: An American Lyric.

• Yale law professor James Forman Jr. discussing his experience teaching behind prison walls.

• comedy writer Sophia Farrar Lear, writer on the new CBS comedy “Living Biblically,” premiering in February.

• Haroon K. Ullah, an award-winning author and diplomat, focusing on digital strategy and countering violent extremism.

• pianist/entertainer Andrew Rubenoff playing from the American songbook.

• Emily Bazelon, staff writer for The New York Times Magazine, discussing issues before the Supreme Court.

You can review the full list of dinners and buy tickets today here.