LEAP Swim Classes Set For November Start

by Staff | Oct 31, 2017 4:00 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

LEAP provides swim lessons for a fee for children and adults who want to learn to swim or who already know the basics but want to improve their skills.

Currently, LEAP provides classes for children ages 5 to 15, and adults 18 and up. All participants may take swim classes whether they are in LEAP’s regular programs or not. Classes resume Nov. 6

Swim classes are provided at our pool at 31 Jefferson St. in New Haven. You can sign up for either Mondays & Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Children classes run for 45 minutes starting at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., and adults swim every Monday & Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The six-week program (12 total classes) costs $120 per child and $144 per adult and must be paid in advance. Discounts are not given if you miss a class. You can pay at the front desk at LEAP via check or with cash. Checks can be made payable to “LEAP”.

You can sign up for swim classes by stopping by the LEAP office, and filling out an application and waiver form for your child. To make things easier, print out and fill out the form beforehand. Get the form here. You can also call LEAP at 203-773-0770 to see what times and spaces are still available.