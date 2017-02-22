A “Morehouse Man” In The Making?

by Staff | Feb 22, 2017 12:21 pm

Once again 40 LEAP teens and chaperones are on a college tour across the south during the New Haven Public Schools winter break. On Day 1 they visited schools in Atlanta, including Clark Atlanta, Georgia State University, as well as Spelman and Morehouse Colleges. Two LEAP junior counselors on the trip share their experiences below.

Lauren Darden, 17, Cooperative Arts High School, Junior

I’d like to begin with saying that Atlanta is the southern city of opportunity. With that being said, I loved each college we visited today.

Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, and Georgia State University promised opportunities, no matter the career a student would want to pursue. With Atlanta having 12 of the Fortune 500 companies, it was a comforting feeling knowing that I am guaranteed a job if I choose to attend one of these colleges.

Although this was the strength that each school held, Clark Atlanta University was my personal favorite. To me, it was comfortable and I could see myself there. It seemed like a great living environment. However, as a junior in high school, I do plan on applying to each college we visited today.

Darius Martin, 17, Highville Charter School, Junior

Today was a relatively busy day on account of the amount of colleges we were slated to visit. Our first stop was touring the campus of Clark Atlanta, which proved to be an interesting experience. Clark Atlanta has various majors for the desired career you are seeking and boasted its highest freshmen enrollment since 2007.

After touring Clark Atlanta, we visited Morehouse. You could instantly sense the pride, honor, and culture on the campus. Touring the Nave and visiting the MLK building made me proud to be African-American. I can see myself becoming a “Morehouse Man.”

After wrapping up the Morehouse tour, we made our way to Georgia State University. The tour guide brought a level of energy that kept us intrigued and wanting to learn more about the campus. Students from the University were quick to greet our group and provided a large dose of southern hospitality. We walked to the student center where we heard a presentation about GSU and its history. GSU was founded in 1913 and has two separate campuses. The Perimeter campus is the sub-campus of GSU and it allows you to complete your associates degree then transfer to the main GSU campus to work towards your bachelors. If I had to pick, GSU was the college that impressed me the most because of its vast opportunities and thriving programs.