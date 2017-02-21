Library, Going Strong, Turns 130

by Paul Bass | Feb 21, 2017 3:03 pm

For a 130 year-old, New Haven’s public library is going strong, with a seemingly bright future ahead.

City Librarian Martha Brogan marked the occasion at the downtown main Ives branch by serving cake Tuesday at around 1 p.m. to library supporters and patrons, timed to coincide with the hour when founders first opened a rented space a block away to circulate newspapers and magazines.

Before cutting the cake, Brogan read a proclamation from Mayor Toni Harp, which ended with an exhortation to “keep reading.”

Library Board President Michael Morand noted that the library system has grown to four branches and a 24-hour electronic service, plus a bookmobile. In this digital age it remains New Haven’s “single-most visited cultural institution,” with 600,000 annual visits, he said. A new home for Dixwell’s Stetson branch is planned as part of the Q house project.

In addition to those original periodicals, the library nowadays circulates books, recordings, e-books, movies ... and, at least for one day, dessert.