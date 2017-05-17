Trump Considers Lieberman For Top FBI Post

by Staff | May 17, 2017 3:59 pm

Can Joe Lieberman help President Donald Trump out of a jam?

The former U.S. senator from New Haven is one of four candidates Trump is interviewing as possible replacements for ousted FBI Director James Comey, multiple national news outlets reported Wednesday.

Lieberman served four six-year Senate terms while living in New Haven’s Westville neighborhood, three as a Democrat, then a final term as an independent after he lost the 2006 Democratic primary. He has a long history of working with Republicans as well as Democrats. He did endorse Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republican Trump in the 2016 presidential election. (Lieberman left New Haven after leaving office in 2013.)

Trump is facing a crisis in his presidency after firing Comey — allegedly because of Comey’s investigation into the Trump camp’s ties to Russia and Russian meddling in the 2016 election — and after the revelation this week that Trump allegedly asked Comey to spare former aide Michael Flynn in that probe, not to mention reports that Trump revealed sensitive intelligence secrets in a meeting with Russia’s ambassador. (Trump has denied all the allegations.)

Trump is considering at least three other candidates:

• Frank McCabe, the acting FBI director who testified against Trump’s version of events after Trump fired Comey.

• Frank Keating, Oklahoma’s former Republican governor and a former deputy attorney general under President Ronald Reagan, who is a former FBI agent.

• Richard McFeely, who ran the FBI’s Baltimore field office.