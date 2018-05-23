Live Event: Future Of The News

by Staff | May 23, 2018 8:00 am

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Media

A noted author and journalist hits New Haven Wednesday night for a live-interview event about a new book on the future of the news.

You’re invited.

The author, Dan Kennedy, will discuss the new book, The Return of the Moguls: How Jeff Bezos and John Henry Are Remaking Newspapers for the Twenty-First Century, with New Haven Independent Editor Paul Bass. And he’ll field questions from the audience.

The free event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Book Trader Cafe, 1140 Chapel St.

Read more about Kennedy’s subject here.