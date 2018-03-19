Looney Testifies For Legal Pot

by Staff | Mar 19, 2018 3:30 pm

More than 13 percent of the people in Connecticut used marijuana in 2015, most of them buying it illegally.

Because they bought it illegally, they might “be sold marijuana tainted with harmful contaminants, [be] offered hard drugs, or even physically assaulted.”

The cops enforce “marijuana prohibition” in a “racially disparate manner.”

Meanwhile, our neighbors in Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts have legalized recreational marijuana. New Jersey and Rhode Island are “seriously considering” doing the same.

It’s time we do, too.

New Haven State Sen. Martin Looney made those arguments Monday while testifying before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee in favor of a Senate bill to legalize the sale and recreational use of marijuana.

“It is time we take the rational common-sense approach to marijuana, as we did with alcohol: regulating and taxing it,” testified Looney, who’s the president pro tempore of the State Senate.

The hearing did not draw a big crowd of people to testify, suggesting legalization might not have a great chance of passing this year in a short legislative session.

The bill Looney promoted would task the Department of Consumer Protection to come up with ways to encourage “people who are part of communities that have been disproportionately harmed by marijuana prohibition and enforcement” to apply for licenses to sell it. Click here to read a New York Times article on why Oakland, California, is doing just that, while Compton, California, has chosen not to. And click here for a longer previous Independent article on the debate this session over legalization.

Looney also promoted legalization as a job creator: He cited a recent estimate that “the legal cannabis market will create more than a quarter of a million jobs nationally.” It created 18,000-plus full-time jobs and contributed $2.4 billion to the economy in Colorado alone in 2015, he said.

