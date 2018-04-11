Sections

Man, 35, Shot Dead

FacebookPolice are investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday afternoon in the West River neighborhood on Chapel Street between Winthrop and Norton.

Police got the call about the shooting at 12:21 a.m., according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. They arrived to find Eric Lewis, a 35-year-old New Haven man, shot once in the chest. Lewis was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he died two hours later.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 868-888-TIPS (8477) or 203-946-6296.

