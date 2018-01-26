Man Dies In Car Crash

by Staff | Jan 26, 2018 4:32 pm

Legal Writes

A 32-year-old Fair Haven man named Mokili Mwilelo died around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when the Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck he was driving struck a tree so hard that it “split in two.”

So reported police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

In other police news, according to Hartman:

• The woman who died after falling from the Air Rights Garage on Wednesday committed suicide. No foul play involved.

• Nor is foul play expected in the death of a 35-year-old woman found dead in a Court Street apartment Thursday afternoon during a spate of overdoses across the city.

• Someone gesturing as though he had a concealed weapon robbed the TD Bank branch on Foxon Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. Friday. He never actually showed a weapon, and no one was hurt.