Man Killed During Argument

A 51-year-old man was found stabbed to death outside an Ivy Street home.

Police found the man, Stanley Maurice McLellan, at 12:14 a.m., according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman. He’d been stabbed in the head.

“Police learned there had been a fight between McLellan and another man who was visiting the Ivy Street home. During the fight, McLellan was stabbed,” Hartman wrote in a release. He reported that the other man was on site and is cooperating with investigators. Police interviewed him and released him while the investigation continues. They also recovered the likely weapon.