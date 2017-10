by Staff | Oct 24, 2017 7:46 am

Legal Writes

A police officer heard a gun shot at 11:39 p.m. Monday and then found a man shot a block away on Richard Street. The man died from his wounds later on at the hospital.

So reported police spokesman Officer David Hartman. He stated in a release that police had not yet identified the victim or received descriptioins of the shooter. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 203-946-6304.