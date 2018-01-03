Man Shot Dead

by Staff | Jan 3, 2018 7:39 am

(Updated) Two men were shot Tuesday night, one of them fatally.

Cops responding to a report of a shooting found the two victims inside a car parked mid-block on Wadley Street in the West Rock neighborhood at 10:44 p.m., according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

The two men in the car were taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Ronald Wayne Matheney, 37, of Hamden, was the driver of the car. He’d been shot “multiple times,” and was soon pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim, Corey Bland of Hamden, who was shot in the arm and leg, remains in the hospital in stable condition, Hartman reported.

Hartman asked anyone with information about the homicide to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.