Man Shot Dead On Whalley

Jan 12, 2018

Posted to: Legal Writes

Someone shot a 35-year-old man to death early Friday outside the Exxon convenience store at Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street.

Gunfire broke out at the location at 3:08 a.m., according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

The victim was Kenneth Cooper, a former New Haven man who now lives in Waterbury. A woman he was with drove him from the scene to the hospital, where he later died, Hartman said.

“Neither the victim or the woman he was with were associated with the Exxon Station or the convenience store,” Hartman reported.

He stated the detectives are pursuing “strong leads.” The public is asked to call any relevant information in to detectives at (203) 946-6304.