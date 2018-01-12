Sections

Man Shot Dead On Whalley

Someone shot a 35-year-old man to death early Friday outside the Exxon convenience store at Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street.

Gunfire broke out at the location at 3:08 a.m., according to police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

The victim was Kenneth Cooper, a former New Haven man who now lives in Waterbury. A woman he was with drove him from the scene to the hospital, where he later died, Hartman said.

“Neither the victim or the woman he was with were associated with the Exxon Station or the convenience store,” Hartman reported.

He stated the detectives are pursuing “strong leads.” The public is asked to call any relevant information in to detectives at (203) 946-6304.

posted by: LookOut on January 12, 2018  12:39pm

Do we really need all of these 24 hour convenience marts?  The vast majority of the things happening at these places after 2am are not good.  If we reduced the count, the police could keep a better watch.  As with almost all of these stories, we will likely learn that this was not an issue about buying gasoline or milk….