Man Stabbed To Death At APT Clinic

by Staff | Oct 8, 2017 1:40 pm

Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

A fatal stabbing took place Saturday at the APT Foundation’s Congress Avenue methadone clinic, which neighbors and cops blame for running down the neighborhood.

Officers were called the clinic, which is down the street from the John C. Daniels School, at 10:35 a.m. “after it was reported someone there had been stabbed during a fight,” police spokesman Officer David Hartman wrote in a release.

EMTs rushed the victim, Keith Wylie, 51, of Stanley Street, to Yale-New Haven, where he died from his wounds a half hour later.

Witnesses offered a description of a suspect to police, who subsequently arrested a 33-year-old Chapel Street man and charged him with first-degree manslaughter.