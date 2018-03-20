Mauro Reelected Dem Chair

by Staff | Mar 20, 2018 12:42 pm

As their party prepares to play a potential kingmaker role in deciding who runs for governor and other top state offices, New Haven Democrats elected Vincent Mauro Jr. Monday night to a third two-year term term as town chair.

The reelection took place at a Democratic Town Committee meeting at the Betsy Ross Parish House on Kimberly Avenue

Mauro, who ran unopposed, noted that New Haven has the largest local party in the state. It thus will send the largest delegation to the May state convention where Democrats will endorse candidates for governor, secretary of the state, treasurer, comptroller, and attorney general.

“Everyone running for office is going to come here and seek our support,” Mauro told party members. “It’s our job to make them earn it. We have forth a platform that we stand for.

“It’s not enough to to hear promises. We need to hold them accountable to those promises.”

New Haven Democrats also elected Mildred Melendez and Jackie James as vice-chairs, Major Ruth as treasurer, Barbara Vereen as assistant treasurer, Sharon Jones as secretary, and Janis Underwood as assistant secretary at Monday night’s meeting.

