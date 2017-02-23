Mayo Asked To Stick Around Longer

by Michelle Liu | Feb 23, 2017 7:59 am

The Board of Education, which started last October to seek a new superintendent, doesn’t even have an official search firm in place yet — let alone any candidates.

Wednesday night the school board asked the interim superintendent, Reggie Mayo, to be prepared to stick around longer than expected.

The board, which is currently seeking a permanent replacement for the ousted Garth Harries, tapped Mayo out of retirement in October to lead the district for a maximum of 174 days at a per diem rate of $750, for a maxiumum of $130,500 — until the end of June.

But concerns that the timeline for securing a new superintendent may be delayed led the board into executive session at a meeting Wednesday evening at L.W. Beecher School. During that time, Mayo confirmed to the board that he is available and willing, should it need to extend his contract.

No details about whether that extension will be needed, or what the terms of an extended contract might look like, were discussed, according to board members.

“I think we’re doing OK,” board President Daisy Gonzalez said of the search for the new superintendent. “I don’t honestly want to say we’re on track, because I don’t think we are.”

She added that the search committee got off to a late start.

During the meeting, parent leader Hazel Pappas asked if the board even has names in consideration yet for possible new superintendents. Gonzalez said no.

Board member Che Dawson (pictured) did provide an update on the search process. He said some of the board had met with three search firms on Monday evening. The full board must review the presentations given by the search firms before deciding whether it wants to hire one of the three.

Dawson said that all three firms provided a timeline “in which they felt they could help us identify a superintendent by the summer, by July.”

“I know that seems ambitious but each firm showed us they have done that,” he added. “That appeared to be promising.”

Pappas (pictured), who regularly attended board meetings and praised Mayo before his 2013 retirement as superintendent, suggested the board keep Mayo on permanently. Mayo deferred.

“I had 21 years,” Mayo said, referring to his two-decade stint at the helm of the system. “This is not long term.”

But is he having fun?

“Yes, I am,” Mayo said, backing out the door after the meeting. “Can’t you see my smile?”