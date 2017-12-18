by Paul Bass | Dec 18, 2017 12:51 pm

Posted to: WNHH Radio, Mayor Monday

The city missed a deadline to remove a homeless encampment near Upper State Street before the first snowfall, but it still plans to dismantle it in coming weeks and work with the campers to try to convince them to go to shelters.

So reported Mayor Toni Harp on her latest appearance on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program.

She also discussed and took questions about the city’s relatively low school expulsion rate, the success of a gun buyback program that turns weapons into garden tools, the prospect of more women and more women of color running for elected office, the racial flap at the Chamber of Commerce, the shortage of guidance counselors in local schools, and zoning decisions form the past week.

