Harp Announces Spending Freeze

Posted to: City Hall, WNHH Radio, City Budget, Mayor Monday, Dateline New Haven

Lucy Gellman Photo In the wake of a last-minute $1.9 million cut in state aid, Mayor Toni Harp Monday announced a “hard freeze” on city spending through the last six weeks of the fiscal year.

Harp spoke about the freeze during her latest appearance on WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program.

The Malloy administration informed the city last week that it plans to hold back $1.9 million in planned aid to New Haven for this fiscal year due to the latest unanticipated drop in state tax collections.

The city’s fiscal year ends June 30. To avoid ending it in the red, Harp said, she instructed her department heads they may not spend any more money this year that isn’t already contracted, “unless it’s needed for public safety.”

“Basically it means that if you haven’t spent it, even if it’s in your budget, if it’s not contracted, it’s gone,” Harp said. “It’s going to affect every single department and police and fire to a limited extent. Every single department’s going to be impacted.”

In addition to last week’s cut, the Malloy administration also recently informed the Board of Education that $1.3 million in promised aid this fiscal year won’t be coming after all. Harp said the school board will have to enact measures similar to her freeze. “I’m hoping that they will end in the black, but they may not,” she said.

All of this is just a prelude to tougher decisions facing the city for its upcoming fiscal year.

The Harp adminsitration’s proposed $554.5 million budget is making its way toward the final stages of review and approval by the Board of Alders. The proposed budget counts on a $31 million increase in state aid based on assurances received earlier this year in Hartford. Harp acknowledged Monday that it now “looks likely” that that $31 million won’t all materialize.

On Monday, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced he plans to cut planned municipal aid another $700 million in the upcoming two-year budget due to the state’s projected $5 billion budget. (Click here to read more about that.)

Harp said she and Board of Alders leaders are “looking at alternative ways to balance the budget.” The one last big hope from Hartford appears to be some version emerging of the governor’s proposal to allow cities to tax real estate owned by local not-for-profit hospitals, which included a promise to have increased federal Medicaid payments reimburse the hospitals for the lost revenue. Harp had originally opposed the idea, then embraced it if the state can come through with a guarantee to make up any reimbursement shortfalls to the hospitals. She said Monday that legislative leaders are working on a new version of that proposal that uses the term “payments in lieu of taxes” rather than straight-out “taxes.”

“It’s a really difficult time,” Harp said.

Meanwhile, Harp, a Democrat who has said for months that she plans for run for a third three-year term this year, said Monday that she plans to make her reelection campaign official at an event at the Sound School Friday at 5 p.m. Marcus Paca and Ira Johnson have also announced they will seek the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Click on or download the above audio file to listen to the full episode of WNHH radio’s “Mayor Monday” program, which also dealt with the new police chief, domestic violence, loud sirens, and Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The episode of was made possible with the support of Gateway Community College and Berchem, Moses & Devlin, P.C.

Comments

posted by: Bill Saunders on May 15, 2017  8:46pm

aka HARP SEES TROUBLE ON THE HORIZON

posted by: Noteworthy on May 15, 2017  9:42pm

Certainty Notes:

1. Mayor Harp was warned during the Finance Committee hearings last year that making plans to spend every dime of extra money the state sent was foolish - that yet again, building another new school was beyond foolish and failing the put away more than a token deposit in the Rainy Day Fund was an epic failure. It all went unheeded.

2. Since almost half of the city’s budget comes from the state, chronic financial problems under the dome like deficits and drooping credit ratings, fat union contracts and net losses of income taxes which has followed citizens out the door - has a direct impact on the city. Despite that, Harp went forward with a wasteful spending plan.

3. The chickens have now come home to roost. It is ironic that she announces her re-election plans with a backdrop of financial irresponsibility, unresolved problems in the police and fire departments, a growing list of unresolved lawsuits that will cost taxpayers millions if not tens of millions of dollars because of her lack of leadership and executive management not to mention the turmoil in the public schools.

4. The city’s problems are likely to get a lot worse.