New Bus Hubs Seen For Fair Haven, Hill

Changing New Haven’s bus hubs won’t just make travel easier. It might help counter the concentration of methadone users overdosing downtown on other drugs.
So suggested New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.
She made the suggestion while responding to a caller to the latest edition of WNHH FM’s “Mayor Monday” program. The caller asked if she had thoughts about the latest spate of overdoses around town.
The city fire department dispatched its paramedics to 547 overdoses last year, about three-fifths of which are presumed to be for heroin. Most are related to opioid abuse. In recent weeks, New Haven has also seen at least two spates of overdoses related to the use of K2, or synthetic marijuana, that often gets mixed with other substances. One day last week, at least seven people in and around downtown were treated within hours for K2-related overdoses, according to emergency management chief Rick Fontana.
Harp noted on the radio program that people from throughout Connecticut who battle addiction take buses to New Haven to get methadone treatment. They all stop at the Green to make other bus connections. Many spend hours a day zoned out in and around the Green and the Ninth Square, sometimes OD’ing on other drugs as well.
The city is looking at asking CT Transit to create other hubs around town for riders to make connections. The Harp administration has pursued that goal for a while in the broader context of making bus service more convenient, with cross-town routes, for instance, rather than having everybody travel to and from the Green to connect to other lines.
Harp mentioned three possible new hubs: in the Hill, Fair Haven, and the East Shore.
After the show, city transit chief Doug Hausladen said the administration has specifically targeted the Route 80 Walmart as one place where many riders from eastern suburbs may more conveniently catch other buses; Grand Avenue and Ferry Street as another highly-traveled spot that could make sense for more connections to different lines; and the conjunction of Davenport, Congress and Washington Avenues near the Boulevard.
But that will take time. The city has been working on a state-funded “transit mobility study” to come up with recommendations for improving CT Transit service in the region. The study was originally envisioned to be completed by now. But after looking at a first phase draft (read it here), the state Department of Transportation decided it needs more detailed information about ridership patterns. So now the city’s working on a $300,000 “origin and destination” survey that should take about six months, Hausladen said. (The money for the study comes from the state and from the Regional Council of Governments.) Once that’s done, work will commence on part two of the study, with completion anticipated around next January.
Public Housing Security
In response to another listener question Monday, Harp promised to look into how to protect public-housing tenants in town now that the Housing Authority has decided to stop paying for security.
“[R]esidents are at risk for drugs and abuse,” listener Zih Bladez told Harp Monday via Facebook Live.
“This is a problem,” Harp agreed. She said she, too, had been caught by surprise by the decision. (The housing authority is a federally funded agency separate from city government, though the city works closely with it.) “We read in in the newspaper like everybody else.”
Harp said her team is working with the authority on the issue. One idea is to place more security cameras inside developments, she said. Another involves looking at developments with the highest crime numbers to concentrate limited security resources.
Click on the above audio file or Facebook Live video below for the full episode of WNHH FM’s “Mayor Monday” program, which included discussion of gun control, climate change, Milfrod-versus-New Haven retail and transit connections to Tweed-New Haven Airport.
This episode of “Mayor Monday” was made possible with the support of Gateway Community College and Berchem Moses P.C.
If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .
Comments
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 6, 2018 10:32am
Snake-OIl and Three-Card Monte.This is not about concentration of methadone users overdosing downtown.This about Gentrification and to push the poor and working class out from Downtown.I told you all years ago the they are trying to make the Downtown area like central park west.As Braden Currey of the yale daily wrote.We also see evidence of the continued emergence of professional communities. While the total number of people with professional jobs in New Haven has increased by only 1 percent, the downtown area (Tract 1401) has had its professional population increase by 20 percent since 2000 — now, 74 percent of all people who live there hold white-collar jobs. The area around the School of Medicine (Tract 1403) has seen a similarly meteoric rise, increasing its professional fraction by 13 percent since 2000 to a current value of 27 percent.Notice what he said about Downtown.Again this is not about methadone users overdosing. This is about 74 percent of all those people who live there hold white-collar jobs and to push out the poor and working class people who worked downtown.
Public Housing Security
Do like New York.Take some officers and Form a Police Department Housing Bureau.
Changing New Haven’s bus hubs will make travel easier but the question is who is going to pay for it? It will not counter the concentration of methadone, other drug use and overdosing downtown, just move it to the suggested hub locations in the Hill, Fair Haven, and the East Shore. The Green is a central stop which many people use to make other bus connections and are but the people that are being referenced in this article are not the students, hard working folks commuting to work, it is the ones making the choice to spend hours a day in and around the Green and the Ninth Square. They do so because it is a convenient gathering point so changing the hub doesn’t change or lessen the problem, just the location. We need to stop taking the brush the dirt under the rug approach and start trying to look for real solutions to tackle the addiction and homeless situation on and around the Green.
posted by: Justme15 on February 6, 2018 10:49am
I am not in favor of the new hubs.This sounds like an attempt to push “regular” folks away from “littering” the Green With colored and less fortunate folks. Although we need to revamp our routes and infrastructure this is just the beginning of a plan that they are working on to keep downtown CLEAN. No sites of everyday normal people that actually line in the city. Shame on officials for trying to call it something else.
posted by: challenge on February 6, 2018 11:19am
Why not move bus hubs to Prospect Hill, Amity and Whitney? If mayor wants to keep overdoses out of sight how about removing drug treatment programs that allow people to actively use while in treatment out of New Haven. That’s why they come here. No mandate to stop using. Here’s an idea. How about moving drug program from next door to elementary school exposing our children to that norm. An informed and caring mayor would never suggest moving more tragedy to already traumatized areas of the city. Maybe she chose those areas because she doesn’t expect push back.
posted by: __quinnchionn__ on February 6, 2018 1:24pm
I think it would make more sense to have more bus hubs instead of just moving one to a different location. Downtown is a major destination for people who commute in and out of the city by bus. I actually think that it would be smart to add more hubs around town given the fact that the buses are almost never on time. It’s really not easy getting through New Haven when you don’t have a car.
posted by: Kevin McCarthy on February 6, 2018 3:40pm
Paul, the first line in the story is a bit unclear, leading to a misapprehension expressed in a couple of the comments. No one, at this point, is talking about eliminating the Green as the central hub of the bus system. (Doing so would likely prompt a complaint and review under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.) Instead, what is being considered is the creation of new transfer points, as discussed later in the story.
While I think establishing the three transfer points identified by Doug Hausladen would help some riders, I doubt it would have much impact on the people going to methadone clinics, notably those coming from Warebury.
In the unlikely event New Haven experiences a major earthquake, 3/5ths will attribute it to gentrification.