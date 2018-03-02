Mayor Proposes 11% Tax Hike

by Thomas Breen | Mar 2, 2018 10:14 am

Mayor Toni Harp has proposed a 11 percent tax increase and a $1 million reduction in the city’s rainy day fund for the coming fiscal year in a first pass at a budget that she described as the most difficult one she has ever had to draft.

Mayor Harp’s administration quietly submitted the proposed budget to the Board of Alders in hardcopy form Thursday for the fiscal year set to begin in July 2018. In a practice known as “taking out the trash,” the administration saved the public announcement of the hike for a Friday afternoon press conference, considered the slowest part of the weekday news cycle. By law the mayor had to submit the budget by March 1; in previous years public announcements about the budget were made on Feb. 28 or March 1.

The budget now goes before the Board of Alders for review and revision.

The $547 million general fund proposed budget represents a 1.52 percent increase over the budget adopted by the Board of Alders for the current fiscal year, which ends in June 2018. The proposed capital fund budget is $79 million, a 18 percent increase over last year’s actual capital budget.

The mayor’s budget proposes that the city raise the grand list mill rate from 38.68 to 42.98, an increase of 4.30 mills, or 11 percent. The mill rate represents one dollar in taxes that city property owners must pay for every thousand dollars’ worth of assessed property value.

The city expects to raise an additional $30 million in property taxes thanks to the 11 percent proposed increase.

In the budget’s opening letter addressed to the Board of Alders, Mayor Harp wrote that “this proposed budget is the most difficult one I have had to submit to the Alders and to the people of the City” in her four years in office.

“The bottom line in this budget is that it calls for a tax increase,” she continued. “This will be the first tax increase proposed by my administration in two years. In the current fiscal year, New Haven suffered reductions in State funding and in Board of Education state aid which greatly impacted our General Fund capacity to support proven, effective programs.”

Mayor Harp noted that the state and the city face “extremely challenging fiscal issues and times,” and notes that the budget adopted by the Connecticut legislature in October 2017 has had a profound negative impact on city finances.

There’s a sense at City Hall that New Haven is paying for years of fiscal responsibility. Hartford, which let its finances veer toward bankruptcy, is receiving a $40 million state bailout, while New Haven hustles to compensate for millions of dollars in lost state aid.

“It goes without saying that Connecticut’s fiscal crisis, as exemplified by a State budget that was not adopted until October 2017, and then without the Governor’s sign-off, has had a major impact on our City’s finances. New Haven has sustained significant benefit cuts from the State and has had to make hard decisions,” Harp wrote in her budget letter.

The budget includes a $5 million increase for the Board of Ed, which seeks a $10 million increase in order, it says, to cover existing expenses without cutting or adding services.

Harp’s budget rests on a number of major assumptions, including:

• An anticipated overall reduction in state aid by $5.7 million.

• An anticipated overall reduction in building permit fees of $4 million, from $15.9 million to $11.9 million.

• An assumed increase in aid from other revenue sources (e.g. state, voluntary payments, or other city “partners” like Yale University) of $6.1 million.

• Anticipated city employee concessions and vacancy savings of $3.6 million.

This story will be updated later today.