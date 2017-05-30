Memorial Day Weekend Sees DUI Drop, 3 Road Fatalities

by Staff | May 30, 2017 12:21 pm

More people died in crashes, but overall fewer drivers ended up in accidents or were caught speeding on Connecticut highways this Memorial Day weekend.

That’s the upshot from statistics released Tuesday morning by the state police. The statistics offer a sobering picture of how much dangerous driving takes place on state road.

Three people died in two accidents, one by I-91’s Exist 24, the other by Exit 57 on the Wilbur Cross Parkway, between 12 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Eric Haglund of the state police. The state cops issued 2,658 total tickets, 719 for speeding and 668 for not wearing seat belts. They made 31 arrests for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Two people died in crashes over the 2016 Memorial Day weekend, he reported. The cops issued 3,352 tickets that year, including 829 for speeding and 791 for not wearing seat belts. They made 47 arrests for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.