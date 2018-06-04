Sections

Lawlor Sees Progress On Reform

Aliyya Swaby PhotoMike Lawlor has three goals for criminal justice reform in Connecticut: Reduce crime. Reduce spending. And restore the public’s confidence in the system.

From his vantage point as a professional criminal justice reformer, Connecticut is well on its way to achieving all three.

Lawlor, who has served as the state’s under secretary for criminal justice policy and planning since January 2011, laid out those three goals in an interview on the WNHH program “Criminal Justice Insider with Babz Rawls-Ivy and Jeff Grant.” He was Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s top deputy focused on finding alternatives to prison and addressing historic injustice in the system, a central goal of Malloy’s tenure cast as the “Second Chance society.” As Malloy’s controversial tenure nears its end, that effort is widely seen as his greatest success.

Lawlor, who lives on New Haven’s East Shore, is currently on leave from his position as a tenured associate professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven. Before he was appointed to the criminal justice policy position at the state’s Office of Policy and Management (OPM), Lawlor served 12 terms in the state’s General Assembly representing East Haven

“If you’re going to have public policy,” Lawlor said as he reflected on his career to date in public service, “you should have really clear goals and you should be able to articulate what those are in a way that people can understand them.”

Reducing crime and reducing spending are pretty straightforward, he said. For the goal of restoring confidence in the criminal justice system, he specifically cited crime victims who feel that they did not get justice, African Americans and Latinos who feel that the system is not fair to them, and citizens as a whole who read articles everyday about police brutality and wrongful convictions and misconduct by prosecutors, judges, correctional officers, and legislators.

“When people lose confidence” in the criminal justice system, he said, “it leads to more crime.”

Markeshia Ricks photoAs a student and aspiring lawyer and politician nearly 40 years ago, Lawlor had two critical encounters with criminal justice systems that both tested his confidence and encouraged him to spend his career working to change the way governments administer law and handle those who violate it.

The first experience came not in Connecticut, but in Communist Poland. In 1980, Lawlor was attending graduate school in London. He and a college friend from the University of Connecticut went on a trip to visit his friend’s family in Poland, which would soon see the rise of the Solidarity trade union and political movement that would help bring an end to one-party Communist rule in the country.

During the trip, Lawlor was arrested for taking photos of people standing in a meat line. He was sent to prison and interrogated in Russian. “There’s nothing like sitting in a jail cell in another country,” he said, where there’s no bail, no court hearings, and you have basically no rights. He only wound up spending a day in jail, but he remembered worrying at the time that he could be behind bars for a day, or for a decade.

A couple years later, he said, he got a job with Connecticut’s sheriffs departments. He said he put a lot of handcuffs on people, took them to prison, and got to watch a lot of criminal trials. Reflecting on the time he had spent in law school in Washington D.C. as a public defender, where he always found himself begging prosecutors for the best deal possible for his clients, Lawlor said the public defender job and the job in the sheriffs department encouraged him to become a prosecutor.

He found that so much of the criminal justice world hinged upon the discretion of prosecutors that, instead of pleading with them from the perspective of a public defender, he thought it wiser and more effective to become a prosecutor himself.

Over the decades as he has worked as a prosecutor, a state legislator, an academic, and now a state-appointed policy expert, Lawlor has seen a great deal of change in the criminal justice world in Connecticut. Particularly, he said, that change has come under the two-term administration of Democratic Gov. Malloy.

In the 1980s, he said, the public debate around criminal justice policy was “pretty cut and dry.” Most people and legislators in power approved of the war on drugs, thought that criminals should be in jail, and that they should serve longer sentences.

“It was pretty simplistic,” he said.

Now, he said, the public is much more wary of an excessively punitive criminal justice system because of the ubiquity of videos from police body cameras, convenience store surveillance cameras, and cell phone cameras that point to abuses of power that may in other times have failed to garner popular and media attention.

Also, he said, criminal justice reform has become more and more of a non-partisan issue as fiscal conservatives who criticize the abundance of state dollars spent on locking people up find themselves on the same side of the issue as left-leaning progressives who believe in the moral and legal imperative of reducing prison populations.

Under the leadership of Governor Malloy, Lawlor said, Connecticut has taken advantage of the national, increasingly non-partisan momentum of criminal justice reform to achieve some real changes that work towards realizing the three goals of reducing crime, reducing spending, and restoring confidence in the criminal justice system. Lawlor pointed to Malloy’s commitment to eliminating the death penalty, passing bail reform, and pushing for a variety of Second Chance Society policies as examples of the reform mentality of this administration.

As evidence of that approach’s success, Lawlor said Connecticut’s prison population of around 13,000 is at a 24-year low for the state.

He noted that Connecticut has closed prisons “left and right” over the past eight years, not for the sake of releasing people who have broken the law, but because fewer and fewer people are committing crimes, being arrested, and being sent to jail.

He said this administration’s greatest criminal justice reform legacy will likely lie in how it has handled youth offenders.

“If you look at 18-year-olds getting arrested compared to 2009,” he said, “it’s down 65 percent.” He said the number of 18-to-21-year-olds behind bars has also dropped by 65 percent, from around 2,100 to around 800.

“That’s the school-to-prison pipeline,” he said. “When the story of [Malloy’s] criminal justice legacy is really told, that will be the highlight.”

And what that all adds up to, Lawlor said, is a lot less crime, less money spent on prisons and other criminal justice institution, and steps towards restoring public confidence in the law and the government the officials who administer it.

    "Criminal Justice Insider" airs every first and third Friday of the month on WNHH FM at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Listen to the full interview by clicking on the audio player above or Facebook Live video below.

     

     

    posted by: wendy1 on June 4, 2018  12:44pm

    The justice system has been broken for a long time.  In 2016, some Yale kids got together to found the CT Bail Fund.  I was the first private donor.  This has expanded to protect ma.ny more people.  The Yale Law School is the most progressive and maybe the only progressive offshoot of Yale.  Corey Booker and Van Jones went there—-you can google them.

    Read THE DIVIDE by Taibbi if you want to find out how bad things are in the US.

    Meanwhile, the serial shooter is out there.  The police have trouble catching killers but are good at rousting the homeless
    .

    posted by: Babz Rawls Ivy on June 4, 2018  1:43pm

    I learned a great deal about Lawlor in this conversation. I am always interested in how people get to the places and spaces of their lives. Criminal justice, especially incarceration has a whole host of characters and moving parts that on first look don’t give you the whole complex and multi-faceted story.

    We have done some good in CT… But so much more needs our attention. Reentry is still on shaky ground…Budget cuts and waning interest in the media. Folks leave prisons everyday. We must be more diligent in creating and sustaining ways to ensure their success back into community.

    Thanks Tom Breen… You always get to the heart of the conversation!

    posted by: narcan on June 4, 2018  1:45pm

    Well…he’s right about the “fewer people are being sent to jail” part, for sure.

    posted by: John R. McCommas on June 4, 2018  6:49pm

    What a biased partisan report!  What about the victims of violent crime?  Lawlor and Dan Malloy’s so called reforms are letting some very, very bad men out of prison. Three people are dead so far that we know about.  Is that reform?  I really don’t think so. 

    Thomas Breen should hand his head down in shame for not asking one single tough question.

    posted by: Kevin McCarthy on June 4, 2018  7:06pm

    Narcan, the “reducing crime” part, too. During Malloy’s tenure, index crimes (serious crimes reported to the FBI, including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, and car theft) fell steadily. https://www.dpsdata.ct.gov/dps/ucr/data/2016/Crime in Connecticut 2016.pdf

    posted by: Patricia Kane on June 4, 2018  7:16pm

    Why haven’t the draconian Nixon drug laws that targeted “hippies and blacks” been eliminated at every level of government? Why aren’t we emptying the jails?
        2 reasons it’s not happening: racism and profits.
        Prisons are disproportionately composed of people of color, people who can’t read or write and people who have mental illness.
        The US is #1 in incarcerating its citizens.
        Portugal eliminated all its drug laws and watched crime and drug use decline.
        Norway limits incarceration to 17 years and uses prison time to provide services and education so people will be able to rejoin society.
        The US is stuck in the dark ages when it comes to its prison systems.
        I applaud both Dan Malloy and Mike Lawlor on their efforts and successes to bring some humanity and common sense to this archaic system, but it is the system, top to bottom, that has to change.
        Incremental changes, such as prohibiting solitary confinement (a recognized form of torture and a violation of human rights) for those under 18, show a lack of understanding on the part of too many legislators who surely have access to expert testimony but still think cruelty teaches people something.
        Let’s stop creating criminals to start with. Abolish all the drug laws. Regulate access to users of hard drugs and treat it as the public health problem it is.
        Opioids are the drug of choice of the white community and an appropriate degree of concern is offered.
        Why can’t the same compassion be available to people on heroin or crack?
        Cliff Thornton ran for Governor on the Green Party ticket a decade or more ago and campaigned almost exclusively on the topic of changing/ eliminating the drug laws. He was supported by the National Assn. of Chiefs of Police.
        Q: Who is a criminal? Answer: someone who is apprehended and convicted of a crime.
        Time to stop creating criminals.

    posted by: Babz Rawls Ivy on June 4, 2018  8:16pm

    John R. McCommas on June 4, 2018 6:49pm

    Tom Breen did not interview Mike Lawlor. He wrote the piece based on Mike Lawlor’s guest appearance on Criminal Justice Insider… Clearly you are not reading the articles and you are perhaps new to the Criminal Justice Insider Radio program. We go live every 1st & 3rd Friday of the month.. See links to previous shows at the bottom of this post.

    Tom Breen writes up a synopsis of the conversation on Criminal Justice Insider, hosted by Myself and Jeff Grant—Executive Director of Family ReEntry.  You are out of line with your comment about what he should’ve asked or written.

    Reading is fundamental, as is listening… The link to the actual conversation is located at the bottom of the article. If you have beef (street for issues) then I invite you to direct your comments to me and Jeff Grant. I assure you, We are forces to be reckoned with… We shy away from nothing… Not even bullies who don’t read!

    posted by: THREEFIFTHS on June 4, 2018  8:18pm

    posted by: John R. McCommas on June 4, 2018 6:49pm
    What a biased partisan report!  What about the victims of violent crime?  Lawlor and Dan Malloy’s so called reforms are letting some very, very bad men out of prison. Three people are dead so far that we know about.  Is that reform?  I really don’t think so.

    Thomas Breen should hand his head down in shame for not asking one single tough question.

    This is based on people who have done there time and are coming out.

    posted by: Kevin McCarthy on June 4, 2018  8:20pm

    Patricia, racism and profits are major reasons why the drug laws have not been eliminated. But simple ignorance is another. The drop in the crime rate that Mike alludes to simply has not registered with a large part of the public. Between 2001 and 2016, crime fell substantially nationally as well as in CT. But according to the Pew Research Center, between 60% and 70% of respondents thought that crime had increased over the prior year in each year during that period. In this atmosphere, it is a brave elected official who votes to reduce criminal penalties.

