Harp: Step Up, APT; Build More SROs
by Paul Bass | Oct 30, 2017 2:32 pm
Some of Mayor Toni Harp’s latest takes, offered Monday on her weekly WNHH radio show:
• The APT Foundation should hire security guards to keep not just the people on their property of their methadone clinic, but clients waiting across the street, from committing crimes.
• New Haven should look at creating more single-room occupancy apartments to house the most difficult homeless population to help right now: single adults.
• It might look like New Haven’s getting roughly the same amount of aid as last year in the new budget passed by state legislators. But legislators legislators are pulling a fast one with sneaky math to make it look that way — by suddenly adding bonding reimbursements for road repairs previously calculated separately. The city could in fact be losing $3 million or more.
Harp offered those takes on her latest appearance on WNHH’s “Mayor Monday” program.
Fielding a steady stream of listener calls and Facebook Live comments, she predicted that Spinnaker Real Estate Partners will begin building its new development at Audubon and State streets this coming spring; detailed some of the emergency work done overnight in response to 56-mile-per-hour winds that felled trees and power lines; supported the idea of building and selling tiny houses on Newhallville sliver lots, while opposing 300-square-foot micro-apartments in new market rate developments downtown; and floated the idea of finding natural predators (such as owls) to rid the Green of rats.
She criticized APT for in her view failing to be as responsible as other drug-treatment center operators in making sure not to cause problems for its surrounding neighborhood. (Click here for a previous story on the subject.) Looking at the issue more broadly, Harp recommended that Connecticut allow private doctors to administer methadone to addicts rather than require addicts to visit clinics. She said she tried as a state senator to pass legislation to do that.
On the program, Harp also spoke about the day she spent last week at New York City’s Gracie Mansion, where mayors from across the country planned a national lobbying effort for civil rights and immigrant reform measures.
Click on or download the above audio file or click on the Facebook Live video below to hear the full episode of “Mayor Monday” on WNHH FM.
posted by: robn on October 30, 2017 12:39pm
I thought that a major homeless problem was actually housing couples (married or not)?
posted by: 1644 on October 30, 2017 1:36pm
“I don’t know if I’ll be able to balance it.” The mayor will wait until after Election Day for cuts, supplemental taxes, and layoffs. She budgeted for a $15million ECS increase, but was flat funded. She also got about a $5 million dollar reduction in PILOT and other funds, so she has at least a $20 million shortfall.
posted by: THREEFIFTHS on October 30, 2017 4:37pm
I wonder if Mayor De Blasio gave Mayor Harp some points on how to do this.
NYC’s “Progressive” Mayor Bill de Blasio Promotes Gentrification, Displacement
And it is even worse than Busa reports. His book went to press before the de Blasio administration announced plans to build luxury condos on the city-owned Bedford Union Armory in Crown Heights. Here we have a site that could add affordable housing to a rapidly gentrifying, majority African-American community, and the mayor favors million dollar condos.
This sounds like they are doing this here in New Haven.
.Rezoning New York City” alone—New York City’s last two mayors have used upzoning to advance gentrification. Upzoning to allow new highrise towers creates gentrifying impacts that onsite affordable units cannot balance. Further, the affordable units Bloomberg and de Blasio connect to highrise development charge rents far too high for most existing community residents.
http://www.beyondchron.org/nycs-progressive-de-blasio-promotes-gentrification-displacement/
My Bad I forgot. MAYOR Bill de Blasio’s son go to Yale.I seen him in the edge of the woods.
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/bill-de-blasio-son-dante-attend-college-yale-article-1.2203196
posted by: Ben Howell on October 30, 2017 6:28pm
No Mayor Harp, regarding APT, you need to stop pointing fingers and you need to step up to the plate and be a leader on this issue.
Mayor Harp & City Hall need to do a better job regarding their approach to this issue and how New Haven can think proactively & progressively about addiction treatment in our community. She doesn’t seem to be demonstrating any leadership in figuring this out. It is a hard problem without an easy political win that will take courage, but New Haven has an opportunity to live up to it’s reputation as a the Model City on this issue.
How do we become a welcoming community that integrates a open-access, patient-centered, evidence-based harm reduction-focused addiction treatment center into it’s midst in a way that the burden & benefit are felt evenly in the community? How do we as a community and a city not disparage people seeking treatment and work with our service providers offering comprehensive medical treatment for addiction (such as APT) to do it in a better & more integrated way with other service providers.
In the face of the opioid epidemic, which is killing people every day in Connecticut, we should be working on ways to *increase* treatment, not create barriers to treatment in our community.
I appreciate her passing recommendation for office-based methadone - which would be closer to how it is offered in other countries - but her plea passes-the-buck and is misleading because for that model, office-based methadone, to happen it would likely require a change in federal law, not state law.