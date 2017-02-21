Mothers For Justice Buttonhole Frosh Josh

Hartford — Ingrid Sanchez wrangled a promise out of a first-term state legislator, then received a challenge in return: talk to people who don’t necessarily agree with you.
Sanchez is a member of Mothers for Justice, a New Haven advocacy group of low-income women who seek to influence public policy changes at the grassroots level while emerging from welfare or homelessness.
Last Thursday, six of the group’s members headed to Hartford to talk to meet with lawmakers at the beginning of a new state legislative session. They ended up receiving an audience Hamden State Rep. Joshua Elliott. The trip was intended, according to Mothers for Justice Advocacy and Education Director Merryl Eaton, to let Elliott “know what we stand for” as he navigates his first term.
“Most people just need a little help getting back on their feet,” Eaton said as the group climbed four flights of stairs to Elliott’s office. “He’s new, and we want him to know we’re here.”
Filling Elliott’s white-walled office just past 11 a.m., members got right down to business: They wanted to know that they had Elliott’s support on bills they were behind, from a proposed extension of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits to a bill that would raise the cost of marriage licenses and use the extra money for domestic violence prevention. After a few introductions, Sanchez raised her hand to suggest that she’d like to have the floor. The other members of the group quieted.
Clara Loyd, who is working two jobs and had boarded a bus between 6 and 7 a.m. to get to Hartford, closed her eyes and leaned back a little as Sanchez spoke.
Sanchez and her 17 year-old son are hardly making it in New Haven, she told Elliott. Working over 40 hours a week, she’s able to bring in $1,066 per month—which leaves her $40 in discretionary spending after making rent at $1,025 a month.
“I have to choose between electricity and food,” she said, adding that federal benefits didn’t cover what she needed in terms of food, clothing for her son, and utilities. Her son, meanwhile, has been unable to find work because he has a criminal record from one offense several years ago.
To complicate matters, she said, her husband has tried to find steady work—but has been unable to, because of a prior criminal offense. That included work as a barber, for which Sanchez noted there is a proposed bill on the table.
“It’s not true that we don’t want to better ourselves,” she said. “It’s that we can’t.”
Elliott, who won his seat last year as an insurgent, largely through grassroots organizing and door-to-door campaigning last year, perked up as if he’d heard a small bell go off.
“What was that bill?” he asked Sanchez, turning to his computer screen and placing his hands on the keyboard.
She referenced her notes. She found the answer: HB 5764, a bill that would remove criminal history for licensing of barbers or hairdressers in the state. Elliott’s fingers flew across the keyboard. He clicked something with his mouse.
“Okay, I’m now supporting it,” he said. “What are some other concerns?”
A Challenge For The Mothers
As members of Mothers for Justice unspooled their stories around him, Elliott pledged that “I genuinely don’t think there are issues where I won’t support you.”
But he also offered them some advice.
“I’m a campaigner, not a politician,” he said. “I see myself as an organizer and activist. My thing is electoral politics ... and that’s how you change minds.”
His hands waving over his desk, Elliott painted three groups “of political players” for the Mothers. First, he said, there are those who want to raise taxes on the wealthy; he sees himself in that group, as well as New Haven State Sen. Gary Winfield and State Rep. Robyn Porter. They’ll always have the interests of the working poor in mind, he said. Then there are Democrats in the middle, who feel less enthusiastic about taxing Connecticut’s uber-wealthy. Then there are those who are further to the right.
The Mothers, he said, need to do a better job of appealing to Democrats who fell on the more moderate end of the political spectrum. He said that in addition to meeting with likely allies like him, the Mothers need to get face-to-face meetings with those other lawmakers in order to accomplish their goals.
“When you push Democrats who are in the middle, they stop raising taxes on the working poor and middle class,” he said. “Every time they need to get something, we [Democrats] give so much in return. The fact is, workers create the economy.” They have to remind legislators of that, he said.
“I think you’ll be most successful spending time talking to them,” he added.
Following is a status report on bills of particular interest to New Haven before the state legislature this session:
The 2017 Agenda
|Bill #
|Status
|Summary
|Sponsors
|SB11/ HB5539
|In Commitee
|Would legalize, tax recreational use of marijuana.
|Candelaria
Dillon
Lemar
Walker
Porter
et al
|SB 17
|In Commitee
|Would make certain undocumented immigrant students (DREAMers) eligible for state college financial aid.
|Looney
|HB 5434
|In Commitee
|Would have CT join with other states to elect the President based on popular, rather than Electoral College, vote.
|Winfield,
Porter
Albis
Elliott
D'Agostino
et al.
|HB 5458
|In Commitee
|Would establish electronic tolls on state highways.
|Genga
|HB 5575
|In Commitee
|Would regulate companies such as Uber and Lyft.
|Scanlon
|HB 5589
|In Commitee
|Would expand disclosure requirements for contributions to campaign funds.
|Dillon
Lemar
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
|HB 5591
|In Commitee
|Would require equal pay for employees doing comparable work.
|Dillon
Walker
Lemar
Albis
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
|HB 5703
|In Commitee
|Would have CT enter into an agreement with other states to limit "poaching" of each other's businesses.
|Lemar
|HJ 13
|In Commitee
|Would amend the state constitution to permit early voting.
|Lemar
|HJ 16
|In Commitee
|Would amend the state constitution to permit absentee voting for all voters.
|Lemar
|SB 1/HB 6212
|In Commitee
|Would require employers to provide paid family and medical leave for their employees.
|Looney
|SB 2
|In Commitee
|Would make the education funding formula more equitable.
|Duff
|SB 8
|In Commitee
|Would allow municipalities to adopt a 0.5% sales tax.
|Looney
|SB 10
|In Commitee
|Would strengthen hate crime laws.
|Winfield
|SB 13/HB 6203/HB 6456
|In Commitee
|Would increase the minimum wage.
|Looney
Winfield
et al.
Albis
Candelaria
D'Agostino
Elliott
Lemar
Paolillo
Porter
Walker
|SB 137
|In Commitee
|Would expand birth-to-three and provide universal pre-school, among other things.
|Gerratana
|SJ 5
|In Commitee
|Would amend the state constitution to create a "lock-box" for transportation funding.
|Duff
|HB 5588
|In Commitee
|Would limit certain bond allocations.
|Dillon
Lemar
Albis
Walker
Elliott
et al.
|HB 5912HB 6127
|In Commitee
|Would establish a 1-cent/ounce tax on sugared beverages.
|Lemar
Elliott
et al.
|HB 6554
|In Commitee
|Would tax carried interest as ordinary income.
|Porter
Albis
Lemar
Elliott
Winfield
Candelaria
Dillon
D'Agostino
et al.
|HB 5831
|In Commitee
|Would provide bonding for transitional housing for NH female ex- offenders.
|Porter
Candelaria
Lemar
Winfield
Looney
Paolillo
|SB 631
|In Commitee
|Would provide bonding to make structural improvements to the Shubert Theatre.
|Winfield
Looney
Walker
Porter
Lemar
Candelaria
Paolillo
|HB 6863
|In Commitee
|Would authorize bonds for renovating the Barbell Club as a youth/ community center.
|Canelaria
Porter
Paolillo
Lemar
Winfield
|SB 649
|In Commitee
|Would allow local building officials to impose fines for building w/o a permit.
|Looney
Winfield
Walker
Candelaria
Lemar
Porter
Paolillo
Et al.
|590/591
|In Commitee
|Would limit police ccoperation w/Immigration and Customs Enforcement (590); establish an immigrant's bill of rights
|Winfield
|SB 20
|In Commitee
|Would require affordability to be considered in reviewing proposed health insurance rate hikes.
|Looney
|HB 6352
|In Commitee
|Would establish a deposit system for car tires.
|Ritter
Gresko
McCrory
|HB 6901
|In Commitee
|Would impose a surtax on large employers that pay an average wage less than $15/hour.
|Elliott