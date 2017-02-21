Sections

Neighborhoods

Features

WNHH Radio

Follow Us

NHI Newsletter

Legal Notices

Some Favorite Sites

Government/ Community Links

Mothers For Justice Buttonhole Frosh Josh

(1) Comment | Post a Comment | E-mail the Author

Posted to: Hamden, Social Services, State, 2017 session

Lucy Gellman Photo Hartford — Ingrid Sanchez wrangled a promise out of a first-term state legislator, then received a challenge in return: talk to people who don’t necessarily agree with you.

Sanchez is a member of Mothers for Justice, a New Haven advocacy group of low-income women who seek to influence public policy changes at the grassroots level while emerging from welfare or homelessness.

Last Thursday, six of the group’s members headed to Hartford to talk to meet with lawmakers at the beginning of a new state legislative session. They ended up receiving an audience Hamden State Rep. Joshua Elliott. The trip was intended, according to Mothers for Justice Advocacy and Education Director Merryl Eaton, to let Elliott “know what we stand for” as he navigates his first term.

“Most people just need a little help getting back on their feet,” Eaton said as the group climbed four flights of stairs to Elliott’s office. “He’s new, and we want him to know we’re here.”

Filling Elliott’s white-walled office just past 11 a.m., members got right down to business: They wanted to know that they had Elliott’s support on bills they were behind, from a proposed extension of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits to a bill that would raise the cost of marriage licenses and use the extra money for domestic violence prevention. After a few introductions, Sanchez raised her hand to suggest that she’d like to have the floor. The other members of the group quieted.

Clara Loyd, who is working two jobs and had boarded a bus between 6 and 7 a.m. to get to Hartford, closed her eyes and leaned back a little as Sanchez spoke.

Sanchez and her 17 year-old son are hardly making it in New Haven, she told Elliott. Working over 40 hours a week, she’s able to bring in $1,066 per month—which leaves her $40 in discretionary spending after making rent at $1,025 a month.

“I have to choose between electricity and food,” she said, adding that federal benefits didn’t cover what she needed in terms of food, clothing for her son, and utilities. Her son, meanwhile, has been unable to find work because he has a criminal record from one offense several years ago.

To complicate matters, she said, her husband has tried to find steady work—but has been unable to, because of a prior criminal offense. That included work as a barber, for which Sanchez noted there is a proposed bill on the table. 

“It’s not true that we don’t want to better ourselves,” she said. “It’s that we can’t.”

Elliott, who won his seat last year as an insurgent, largely through grassroots organizing and door-to-door campaigning last year, perked up as if he’d heard a small bell go off. 

“What was that bill?” he asked Sanchez, turning to his computer screen and placing his hands on the keyboard.

She referenced her notes. She found the answer: HB 5764, a bill that would remove criminal history for licensing of barbers or hairdressers in the state. Elliott’s fingers flew across the keyboard. He clicked something with his mouse.

“Okay, I’m now supporting it,” he said. “What are some other concerns?”

A Challenge For The Mothers

As members of Mothers for Justice unspooled their stories around him, Elliott pledged that “I genuinely don’t think there are issues where I won’t support you.”

But he also offered them some advice.

“I’m a campaigner, not a politician,” he said. “I see myself as an organizer and activist. My thing is electoral politics ... and that’s how you change minds.”

His hands waving over his desk, Elliott painted three groups “of political players” for the Mothers. First, he said, there are those who want to raise taxes on the wealthy; he sees himself in that group, as well as New Haven State Sen. Gary Winfield and State Rep. Robyn Porter. They’ll always have the interests of the working poor in mind, he said. Then there are Democrats in the middle, who feel less enthusiastic about taxing Connecticut’s uber-wealthy. Then there are those who are further to the right.

The Mothers, he said, need to do a better job of appealing to Democrats who fell on the more moderate end of the political spectrum. He said that in addition to meeting with likely allies like him, the Mothers need to get face-to-face meetings with those other lawmakers in order to accomplish their goals.

“When you push Democrats who are in the middle, they stop raising taxes on the working poor and middle class,” he said. “Every time they need to get something, we [Democrats] give so much in return. The fact is, workers create the economy.” They have to remind legislators of that, he said.

“I think you’ll be most successful spending time talking to them,” he added.

Following is a status report on bills of particular interest to New Haven before the state legislature this session:

The 2017 Agenda

Bill #StatusSummarySponsors
SB11/ HB5539In CommiteeWould legalize, tax recreational use of marijuana.Candelaria
Dillon
Lemar
Walker
Porter
et al
SB 17In CommiteeWould make certain undocumented immigrant students (DREAMers) eligible for state college financial aid.Looney
HB 5434In CommiteeWould have CT join with other states to elect the President based on popular, rather than Electoral College, vote.Winfield,
Porter
Albis
Elliott
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5458In CommiteeWould establish electronic tolls on state highways.Genga
HB 5575In CommiteeWould regulate companies such as Uber and Lyft.Scanlon
HB 5589In CommiteeWould expand disclosure requirements for contributions to campaign funds.Dillon
Lemar
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5591In CommiteeWould require equal pay for employees doing comparable work.Dillon
Walker
Lemar
Albis
D'Agostino
Elliott
et al.
HB 5703In CommiteeWould have CT enter into an agreement with other states to limit "poaching" of each other's businesses.Lemar
HJ 13In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to permit early voting.Lemar
HJ 16In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to permit absentee voting for all voters.Lemar
SB 1/HB 6212In CommiteeWould require employers to provide paid family and medical leave for their employees.Looney
SB 2In CommiteeWould make the education funding formula more equitable.Duff
SB 8In CommiteeWould allow municipalities to adopt a 0.5% sales tax.Looney
SB 10In CommiteeWould strengthen hate crime laws.Winfield
SB 13/HB 6203/HB 6456In CommiteeWould increase the minimum wage.Looney
Winfield
et al.
Albis
Candelaria
D'Agostino
Elliott
Lemar
Paolillo
Porter
Walker
SB 137In CommiteeWould expand birth-to-three and provide universal pre-school, among other things.Gerratana
SJ 5In CommiteeWould amend the state constitution to create a "lock-box" for transportation funding.Duff
HB 5588In CommiteeWould limit certain bond allocations.Dillon
Lemar
Albis
Walker
Elliott
et al.
HB 5912HB 6127In CommiteeWould establish a 1-cent/ounce tax on sugared beverages.Lemar
Elliott
et al.
HB 6554In CommiteeWould tax carried interest as ordinary income.Porter
Albis
Lemar
Elliott
Winfield
Candelaria
Dillon
D'Agostino
et al.
HB 5831In CommiteeWould provide bonding for transitional housing for NH female ex- offenders.Porter
Candelaria
Lemar
Winfield
Looney
Paolillo
SB 631In CommiteeWould provide bonding to make structural improvements to the Shubert Theatre.Winfield
Looney
Walker
Porter
Lemar
Candelaria
Paolillo
HB 6863In CommiteeWould authorize bonds for renovating the Barbell Club as a youth/ community center.Canelaria
Porter
Paolillo
Lemar
Winfield
SB 649In CommiteeWould allow local building officials to impose fines for building w/o a permit.Looney
Winfield
Walker
Candelaria
Lemar
Porter
Paolillo
Et al.
590/591In CommiteeWould limit police ccoperation w/Immigration and Customs Enforcement (590); establish an immigrant's bill of rightsWinfield
SB 20In CommiteeWould require affordability to be considered in reviewing proposed health insurance rate hikes.Looney
HB 6352In CommiteeWould establish a deposit system for car tires.Ritter
Gresko
McCrory
HB 6901In CommiteeWould impose a surtax on large employers that pay an average wage less than $15/hour.Elliott

Tags: , ,

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to comment

If you already have an account, please log in here | If not, please .

Comment

posted by: THREEFIFTHS on February 21, 2017  3:36pm

Mothers.You are Wasting Time your time.He is selling you Delusional Prosperity.

https://youtu.be/YvDcJydVcHo