Mothers For Justice Buttonhole Frosh Josh

by Lucy Gellman | Feb 21, 2017 1:15 pm

Hartford — Ingrid Sanchez wrangled a promise out of a first-term state legislator, then received a challenge in return: talk to people who don’t necessarily agree with you.

Sanchez is a member of Mothers for Justice, a New Haven advocacy group of low-income women who seek to influence public policy changes at the grassroots level while emerging from welfare or homelessness.

Last Thursday, six of the group’s members headed to Hartford to talk to meet with lawmakers at the beginning of a new state legislative session. They ended up receiving an audience Hamden State Rep. Joshua Elliott. The trip was intended, according to Mothers for Justice Advocacy and Education Director Merryl Eaton, to let Elliott “know what we stand for” as he navigates his first term.

“Most people just need a little help getting back on their feet,” Eaton said as the group climbed four flights of stairs to Elliott’s office. “He’s new, and we want him to know we’re here.”

Filling Elliott’s white-walled office just past 11 a.m., members got right down to business: They wanted to know that they had Elliott’s support on bills they were behind, from a proposed extension of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits to a bill that would raise the cost of marriage licenses and use the extra money for domestic violence prevention. After a few introductions, Sanchez raised her hand to suggest that she’d like to have the floor. The other members of the group quieted.

Clara Loyd, who is working two jobs and had boarded a bus between 6 and 7 a.m. to get to Hartford, closed her eyes and leaned back a little as Sanchez spoke.

Sanchez and her 17 year-old son are hardly making it in New Haven, she told Elliott. Working over 40 hours a week, she’s able to bring in $1,066 per month—which leaves her $40 in discretionary spending after making rent at $1,025 a month.

“I have to choose between electricity and food,” she said, adding that federal benefits didn’t cover what she needed in terms of food, clothing for her son, and utilities. Her son, meanwhile, has been unable to find work because he has a criminal record from one offense several years ago.

To complicate matters, she said, her husband has tried to find steady work—but has been unable to, because of a prior criminal offense. That included work as a barber, for which Sanchez noted there is a proposed bill on the table.

“It’s not true that we don’t want to better ourselves,” she said. “It’s that we can’t.”

Elliott, who won his seat last year as an insurgent, largely through grassroots organizing and door-to-door campaigning last year, perked up as if he’d heard a small bell go off.

“What was that bill?” he asked Sanchez, turning to his computer screen and placing his hands on the keyboard.

She referenced her notes. She found the answer: HB 5764, a bill that would remove criminal history for licensing of barbers or hairdressers in the state. Elliott’s fingers flew across the keyboard. He clicked something with his mouse.

“Okay, I’m now supporting it,” he said. “What are some other concerns?”

A Challenge For The Mothers

As members of Mothers for Justice unspooled their stories around him, Elliott pledged that “I genuinely don’t think there are issues where I won’t support you.”

But he also offered them some advice.

“I’m a campaigner, not a politician,” he said. “I see myself as an organizer and activist. My thing is electoral politics ... and that’s how you change minds.”

His hands waving over his desk, Elliott painted three groups “of political players” for the Mothers. First, he said, there are those who want to raise taxes on the wealthy; he sees himself in that group, as well as New Haven State Sen. Gary Winfield and State Rep. Robyn Porter. They’ll always have the interests of the working poor in mind, he said. Then there are Democrats in the middle, who feel less enthusiastic about taxing Connecticut’s uber-wealthy. Then there are those who are further to the right.

The Mothers, he said, need to do a better job of appealing to Democrats who fell on the more moderate end of the political spectrum. He said that in addition to meeting with likely allies like him, the Mothers need to get face-to-face meetings with those other lawmakers in order to accomplish their goals.

“When you push Democrats who are in the middle, they stop raising taxes on the working poor and middle class,” he said. “Every time they need to get something, we [Democrats] give so much in return. The fact is, workers create the economy.” They have to remind legislators of that, he said.

“I think you’ll be most successful spending time talking to them,” he added.

