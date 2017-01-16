Monday Puzzle: MLK@NHV

by Paul Bass | Jan 16, 2017 1:05 pm

Rev. Martin Luther King has long since passed into the history books, but his civil rights legacy remains on display in New Haven. See how much of it you can identify in the latest Elm City Crossword puzzle.

The title of the puzzle gives you a hint to the format for answering many of the clues.

As always, you’ll find some video and photographic clues, and links to offer hints if you’re stuck. (After you complete the puzzle, you’ll find more links to background stories.) Reminder: Use the scroll bar at right of the puzzle to view all the clues. Also, the puzzle sometimes takes a moment to load.

