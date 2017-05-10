by Christopher Peak | May 10, 2017 12:11 pm

A businesswoman won permission to open a new lounge and eatery in Westville — then heatedly told a neighboring family they don’t have permission to step inside the doors.

“Don’t show up to my establishment,” Disha Joy Monsanto, the applicant, snapped at neighborhood activist Thea Buxbaum, who sought to prevent her from winning zoning approval to open her restaurant. “I don’t want you there! You’re not wanted there!”

That contentious exchange came after an equally tense hearing before the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) on Tuesday night. In the basement public hearing room at 200 Orange St., Westville residents faced off with contradictory opinions about Monsanto’s planned Latin fusion restaurant Monsanto plans with seating for 128 patrons in 2,800 square feet, located within an office complex at 50 Fitch St., itself part of a sunken, 3.6-acre lot extending back from Whalley Avenue. Monsanto said she plans to serve entrees just under $25, host local artists in a gallery and bring evening foot-traffic through the neighborhood.

Questions lingered, though, about whether Monsanto, a blight-busting developer who’s new to the culinary biz, has the expertise that’s needed to open a restaurant at an address that’s been dogged by rowdy drinking, gunfire (including a murder), un-permitted construction and black mold. And speakers at the hearing debated whether her venture can succeed without hosting entertainment for crowds and pouring drinks until late on the weekends.

Despite a worry that late operating hours could bug neighbors, City Plan staff recommended that this restaurant be given the go-ahead to stay open past midnight due to the “ample” amount of parking. In his written analysis, Tom Talbot, the city’s deputy zoning director, reasoned that more spots on-site mean fewer loud diners walking through the neighborhood in search of their cars.

After hearing 40 minutes of testimony, the four BZA members in attendance unanimously sided with Monsanto and extended her company, 50s Lounge LLC, a special exception to open a restaurant with a full-service liquor license. (The property is technically owned by several limited liability companies, registered to Edward Roubeni, of Great Neck, N.Y.)

Their vote came with a few conditions: An outdoor patio must be cleared by 10 p.m. every night; the bar must close at 11 p.m. on weeknights and 1 a.m. on weekends; no entertainers other than deejays, musicians, comedians and magicians can perform; and 32 parking spaces must be clearly designated.

A Bar for Whom?

While parking and patio usage did come up, the overarching question of the evening was to whom the restaurant will cater: Will it be a neighborhood joint that fills up for happy hour? Or a destination for Southern Connecticut State University undergrads, a half-mile away, to binge until early morning?

Several neighbors said they want a watering hole nearby where older adults can hang or work without getting in the car to drive downtown. Honda Smith, a longtime West Hills resident and community leader, said Monsanto’s team has proven its ability to bring change to the troubled locations with housing renovations, and that’s what was needed in a spot that has hosted Soco’s, Deja vu Bar and Restaurant and 30 Plus Bar and Restaurant since 2008.

“Fine dining: You don’t have to worry about a hamburger joint or anything like this. They’ve got a chef — a real chef — on board to bring out elaborate dishes that’s not expensive for the people,” Smith said. “As you know, with the economy, we want to eat nicely, we want to go out, we want to hear great music and enjoy dining with our family. This is what they’re bringing.”

The late-night weekend hours made some neighbors skeptical that the lounge is meant to serve dinner just to locals. Kathleen Bradley, who described herself as “mature,” noted the only time she’s up at those hours is on New Year’s Eve.

“If it’s after midnight, it is a bar. It’s not a restaurant,” added Buxbaum, who said she’s heard gunshots and other ruckus at her home on West Rock Avenue. Her house is directly across the narrow West River from the rear of 50 Fitch. “It sounds like there’s a lot more property management experience, and that’s exciting. But as many of us know, restaurants have short life spans with inexperienced operators.”

The ward’s alder, Richard Furlow, acknowledged the past difficulties at the site. But he argued out that it would be unfair to saddle that history on the new operators. In asking the board to give Monsanto a chance, he promised he’ll show up if any problems arise. “I have every confidence that anything that could potentially happen in the parking lot will be dealt with quickly. If not, I’m going to be there, calling them and knocking on their door, saying, ‘What’s going on?’”

Furlow’s support was enough to sway board member Patricia King, she said, and the other three signaled their agreement with an affirmative vote.

An Invite and a Cancellation

After the public hearing closed, opponents headed for the same back exit.

“Don’t talk to me,” a peeved Monsanto told Buxbaum. “I have no words for you.”

Buxbaum, who spearheaded the renovation and new construction of artist housing and commercial spaces that sparked Westville Village’s renewal over the past two decades, continued asking Monstanto questions. She asked if the new operators understand how the clamor outside the bar travels right to her bedroom window. She pulled out her phone to show her proximity to the bar on a map.

At that, Monsanto exploded. “Racism! Why do I have to hide what it is? I’m being put in a box: ‘You have no experience.’ They don’t say that to other business owners.” Monsanto and people who spoke up for her project are black; Buxbaum and many of the neighborhood skeptics are white.

Monsanto then stated that Buxbaum hadn’t answered phone calls and had missed a significant portion of the community management team meeting where plans for the eatery were discussed. Monsanto later told the Independent she felt it was unfair that Buxbaum had presented her grievances at a public hearing, rather than earlier in the process; Buxbaum, for her part, said she’s been recovering from a major surgery since December so she wasn’t available during some of that time.

“I said, ‘Call me.’ You never responded,” Monsanto berated Buxbaum. “Don’t lie in front of your son!”

Monsanto’s supporters called her name, pleading with her to cool it. Monsanto continued, “I’m not out of line. You’re not being honest in front of your child.”

Practically pulled apart, the two women temporarily separated. But six minutes later, at the other end of the hallway, they exploded into another confrontation.

“Joy, I invite you to my home,” Buxbaum offered.

Too late, Monsanto said. “You’ve been absentee all the while,” she said, adding, “Don’t come to my establishment.”

“That’s sad,” Buxbaum answered.

“Go home to your children,” Monsanto said. “Apologize to your son for lying!”

The hallway cleared out, and Buxbaum was left alone with her 13-year-old son. He brimmed with questions about what had just happened to his mom.

“Sweetheart, you know what, people see things through the lenses they see things through. And it’s very hard to get away from how you imagine something and see something,” she told her child. “Feelings are very strong when someone disagrees.”

Although unlikely, the zoning board’s decision can be challenged in court within 15 days of the certified decision letter, Talbot reported. Absent a lawsuit, Monsanto said she’s aiming for a November opening; Buxbaum said she plans to buy earplugs.

