Moratorium Sought To Protect SROs

Markeshia Ricks Photo Paul Bass Photo A new owner has almost finished clearing out one of downtown’s last rooming houses, but some city alders are looking to stop him from converting the place into a luxury “boutique” hotel.

The alders, led by outgoing Yale Ward 1 Alder Sarah Eidelson, have proposed that the city declare a temporary moratorium “on the conversion, demolition, and rehabilitation of boarding-rooms and boarding-room units,” or SROs (single-room-occupancy facilities).

The moratorium would last six months or until the the Board of Alders “adopts a new, permanent ordinance or ordinances addressing the conversion, demolition, or rehabilitation of boarding-room units into non-residential uses, including hotel use.”

The moratorium would not cover structures being demolished for public safety reasons or conversions being carried out by affordable-housing builders.

It would cover the planned conversion of Chapel Street’s historic Hotel Duncan, whose new Chicago-based owner, AJ Capital Partners, has cleared out all week-to-week boarders in order to renovate the 92-room building into an an upscale university-themed “boutique” hotel.

So the race is on. Alders are seeking to pass the moratorium before the Duncan redeveloper gets a building permit. The redeveloper’s team has begun meeting with the city’s building department to get an exploratory demolition permit.

Whatever happens, a legal battle may loom over the alders’ ability to stop work. One question will concern whether the moratorium would cover the Duncan plan. (Mayoral spokesman Laurence Grotheer said the corporation counsel has concluded at this point that the proposal would indeed cover the Duncan.) A second question could concern whether it would still cover the Duncan if it obtains that initial exploratory demolition permit first. Meanwhile, the debate over affordable housing in an upscaling downtown, and who gets to live where in the new New Haven, will gain a new forum.

Chicago, Oakland Inspiration

 

The alders’ proposal would take the form of an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance. The amendment (you can find the full text at the bottom of this story) is being introduced Thursday night to the full Board of Alders, which in most cases like this would assign the matter to a committee for a hearing and preliminary vote. Joining Eidelson in introducing the amendment are Alders Dolores Colón of the Hill, Frank Douglass of Dwight,  Wooster’s Square’s Aaron Greenberg, and Newhallville’s Delphine Clyburn.

Eidelson, who did not run for reelection this year (and thus ends her tenure in office on Dec. 31.) last month hosted a community meeting to air concerns about the loss of single-room occupancy rooming houses or boarding houses downtown, along with the evaporation of central-city affordable housing.

Four of the five alders sponsoring the bill are members or employees of Yale’s UNITE HERE locals, which represent hotel workers in the area. UNITE HERE Local 35 President and international Executive Board member Bob Proto did not return phone calls seeking comment on whether UNITE HERE is seeking a union-organizing neutrality agreement with the hotel’s new owner. In the past, hotel owners have fielded requests from UNITE HERE for neutrality agreements in conjunction with the quest for public approvals for renovations. Developer David Cordish, for instance, won city approvals to renovate the old Park Plaza Hotel into the Omni after he signed to a neutrality agreement (in which he promised not to interfere with the organizing of a union). Labor leaders argue that such agreements enable workers to earn living wages and the community to share in the benefits of economic development. 

Eidelson said in an interview Wednesday that her motivation is preserving affordable housing, not labor organizing.

She said she does intend the proposed moratorium to halt the plans for the Duncan renovation. She said she was inspired by similar moratoria passed in Chicago and Oakland, which have also seen housing prices soar and affordable housing disappear. Chicago passed its moratorium in 2014 with the support of Mayor Rahm Emanuel.  Oakland approved a 45-day moratorium this past December.

“For me this is really about affordable housing,” Eidelson said. “How we use the spaces that we do have, and who these buildings are going to serve, are at the heart of our values as a city.”

Her proposal would “hit the pause button and give the board a little bit of time to craft regulations to say if this types of conversions are going to happen, under what conditions,” she said.

At Mayor Toni Harp’s request, the City Plan Commission then passed a resolution to hold a public hearing in case the Duncan’s new owner needs to come before it to seek approval for a site plan for the renovation.

It’s not clear whether AJ Capital will need to come before City Plan, because at this point it doesn’t plan on doing exterior work, just interior demolition. But that remains an open question, one the corporation counsel’s office is looking into, according to mayoral spokesman Laurence Grotheer.

Building Official Jim Turcio said he has reviewed preliminary plans for the Duncan. The builder does need a building permit. Turcio said he has a meeting scheduled this coming Tuesday with AJ Capital’s code consultant to discuss the renovation plan’s plumbing needs, floor area, and occupancy levels, as part of the process of preparing an initial exploratory demolition permit (which would allow AJ Capital to tear open walls to learn what future work will be needed).

Unless they fast-track the approval process, the alders would need at least another month to pass the moratorium. Which could give AJ Capital some time to try to get a permit approved. One legal question would be whether New Haven has the right to deny subsequent permits under the terms of a moratorium passed after an initial permit approval.

Graduate Hotels President Tim Franzen did not return calls for comment for this story. “I’m studying this,” his local attorney, Carolyn Kone, said of the alders’ moratorium proposal. She declined further comment.

4 Tenants Left

Paul Bass Photo AJ Capital Partners paid $8 million to buy the circa 1894 Duncan building, which had been serving as part SRO, part regular hotel. The company paid an arm of the housing authority $50,000 to help the 39 SRO tenants find new homes. (Click here for a story about the some of the tenants who moved out.) The tenants paid between $170 and $240 a week (rather than a night) to stay there. It was a rare downtown room available at that rate.

As of Saturday, only four of the 39 SRO tenants still remain in the hotel, according to housing authority Executive Director Karen DuBois-Walton. She said the remaining four have move-outs scheduled for between Nov. 14 and Dec. 1.

Through its university-focused Graduate Hotels division, AJ Capital plans on scrapping the SRO business model in the renovated Duncan, converting the entire hotel by January 2019 to traditional, nightly rentals, and reducing the total number of rooms to around 70 or 72. Each room is to have its own bathroom, as opposed to the current layout, in which some rooms share a single bathroom. (Click here to read more about the plans.)

The city’s economic development chief, Matthew Nemerson, both embraced the idea of preserving SROs in town and opposed the idea of having a moratorium that would stop the Duncan renovation plans from proceeding.

“You can’t change the rules after someone has spent $8 million and has plans and has been talking to people about what it wants to do. That’s not the way the city wants to be presenting itself to the developing and investing public.

“Everybody’s already left. They already spent tens of thousands of dollars to help people find new housing,” Nemerson said.

“This is really a hotel. Because the hotel had been failing over the years and hadn’t been invested in and because it still had rooms that were laid out at the turn of the last century, it defaulted to having people living in it.”

Nemerson noted that only two of the former Duncan SRO tenants showed up at the recent public meeting about the plans. “The two people talked about how they were alone and there was a community. We see the power of people living in communities, especially when they’re alone and they don’t have family, they don’t have spouses. Some people would like to do that in cities and not out in the more suburban retirement communities that they have. So I think we’re really talking about: How does America treat aging people? How does America treat its seniors? And how do we create a range of community and give them a high quality of life?

“Everyone in the city — because other places don’t — are dedicated to that. There really aren’t other communities that are open to having people of all different incomes at all stages of their lives living together.”

Grandfathered In

Markeshia Ricks Photo Hovering over the debate is the hot New Haven real estate market. Developers have been racing to build market-rate (read: expensive) apartments downtown, transforming entire blocks practically overnight. The Hotel Duncan was one of the few places left where someone could rent a single room for under $800 or less a month.

Even if a developer wanted to construct a new rooming house downtown and could obtain financing, he or she would have trouble obtaining permission under the current zoning code. The Hotel Duncan’s zoning permission was grandfathered in; it dates back more than a century. The place currently has no enclosed stairway where students could flee in a fire, for instance, and limited handicapped accessibility.

“That building would not meet code today” in its current condition, observed Building Official Turcio.

The city building code defines a rooming house where four or more people live in rooms “intended to be used for living and sleeping, but not for cooking or eating purposes.” They often have shared bathrooms or central eating areas.

Thirty-one establishments in New Haven are licensed as rooming houses, according to records on file at the city Building Department. That list includes all hotels in town (including the Omni and the Study) as well as the Rochdale co-op on Elm Street. The remaining facilities geared toward poorer and transient renters include:

• The Duncan
• Continuum of Care at on Howard Avenue.
• Lori Saunders Rooming House on Upper State.
• Lorenzo Wilson Rooming House on Ellsworth Avenue.
• Project More’s Walter Brooks facility on Howard Avenue, Transition House on Grand Avenue, and Virginia Wells facility on George Street.
• The Connection’s six separate programs at the Y housed at 44 Howe St.; a second facility on Park Street; and a third on Dwight Street.
• Fellowship Place in the Dwight neighborhood.
• Careways Shelter on Portsea Street.

Amendment Text

Allan Appel Photo Following is the full text of the proposed amendment:

ORDER OF THE BOARD OF ALDERS APPROVING AMENDMENTS TO TITLE VI, VOLUME III, NEW HAVEN ZONING ORDINANCE, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES.

WHEREAS, the City of New Haven’s Comprehensive Plan for Development and Land Use Vision 2025 says that the city “currently lacks opportunities for transitional, single-room occupancy housing suitable for young adults, seniors, persons with disabilities, etc” and sets a goal to “pursue Zoning Ordinance amendments to allow the construction of single-room occupancy housing within and closer to Downtown”; and
WHEREAS, boarding houses—including “single-room occupancy” hotels (SROs)— provide flexible and easily accessible housing that allows residents to remain in New Haven and to avoid homelessness, often as an option of last resort for the poor; and
WHEREAS, a number of economic forces, including the high cost of new construction, create incentives for developers to purchase boarding houses, including SROs, and repurpose them for uses that result in the displacement of existing tenants or the removal of rental units from the market; and
WHEREAS, the loss of SROs would exacerbate the already overwhelming burden on public and non-profit agencies that provide important and necessary services to the tenant population of such hotels; and
WHEREAS, there is an urgent need for the City to study the effects of the conversion of boarding houses to non-residential uses and its impact on the affordability of housing in New Haven, and to consider amendments to the City’s Housing and Zoning Ordinances to address the problem, including by considering the requirement of housing relocation assistance for those displaced by boarding-house conversions and by encouraging the construction of more SRO units within and close to Downtown; now, therefore,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED that

SECTION ONE: The New Haven Zoning Ordinance shall be amended by the addition of the following Supplement:
1.  Duration of Interim Ordinance.  This Ordinance shall remain in full force and effect for a period of six (6) months from the date of its adoption, except as in Section 3 below. This period may be extended by resolution of the Board of Alders.
2.  Definitions.  The following terms, whenever used in this Ordinance, shall be construed as defined in this section.  Words and phrases not defined here shall be construed as defined in the New Haven Code of Ordinances.
• Affordable Housing Organization means a religious, hospital, scientific, or charitable fund, foundation, limited liability company, or corporation, including a limited partnership in which the managing general partner is an eligible nonprofit corporation or eligible limited liability company, or a veterans’ organization.
• Affordable Housing Development means a property used exclusively for rental housing and related facilities, owned or operated by an affordable housing organization where, pursuant to legally binding restrictions, all of the units are restricted as affordable housing at an affordable rent or affordable housing cost, as defined in C.G.S., Title 8, § 8-39a.
• Boarding House means a rooming house, as defined in Code of Ordinances, Title IV, Par. 100(v), which contains four or more Boarding-House Units.
• Boarding-House Unit means a rooming unit, as defined in Code of Ordinances, Title IV, Par. 100(w) which has been let to the same person or persons for a period of more than 30 days at any time during the previous six months.
• Conversion means any action that converts one or more existing boarding-house units in a boarding house to be used for other residential or commercial activities, regardless of whether substantial improvements have been made to such units.
• Demolition means an action that reduces the number of existing boarding-house units in a boarding house, either through complete or partial demolition of the building, or by combining two or more existing boarding-house units.
• Owner means the owner of record of a boarding house or an entity or individual with a long-term lease in a boarding house.
• Rehabilitation means reconfiguration, reconstruction, renovation, repair, or other improvement to all or part of a boarding house or boarding-house unit which results in displacement of existing residents for more than two (2) weeks.
3.  Temporary Moratorium. For a period of six (6) months from the effective date of this Ordinance, or until such time as the Board of Alders adopts a new, permanent ordinance or ordinances addressing the conversion, demolition, or rehabilitation of boarding-room units into non-residential uses, including hotel use, whichever comes first, the City of New Haven hereby declares a moratorium on the conversion, demolition, and rehabilitation of boarding-rooms and boarding-room units (the “Moratorium”).  During the term of this Moratorium:
• No site plan approval or permit, including building permits, shall be granted to convert, demolish, or rehabilitate a boarding house or boarding-house unit;
• No site plan approval or permit, including building permits, shall be granted for any new construction, demolition, or rehabilitation on a lot where a resident of such boarding room or boarding room unit has been or will be displaced for more than two (2) weeks;
• No new rooming house license shall be granted for a rooming house that has converted, demolished, or rehabilitated a boarding house or boarding-house unit during the pendency of this moratorium, and any rooming house license issued subsequent to the passage of this ordinance shall be deemed null and void if the holder of the license subsequently converts, demolishes, or rehabilitates the boarding house or boarding-house unit during the pendency of this ordinance. 
4.  Exceptions.  This Ordinance shall not apply to:
• Any boarding house that has been or shall be converted into an Affordable Housing Development, as determined by the Fair Rent Commission; or
• Any boarding house that must comply with a City order (1) to repair or demolish all or part of the boarding house that is unsafe, uninhabitable, or in substandard condition; (2) to rebuild due to destruction by fire or natural disaster; or (3) to comply with administrative nuisance abatement proceedings.
5.  Petition for Relief from Moratorium. The Board of Alders, acting in its legislative capacity and by resolution, may grant an exception from this Ordinance in cases (1) where the Moratorium’s application would be unlawful under and/or conflict with Federal or State law; or (2) where it has been shown to the satisfaction of the Board of Alders that application of the moratorium to the boarding-room house would deny the owner of the boarding-room house all economically beneficial use of the property. An application for exemption shall be filed with the City Clerk on forms provided by the City.
6.  Implementing Interpretations and Regulations. The City Plan Commission has authority to issue interpretations of and regulations to implement this Ordinance, including without limitation to develop a list of boarding houses that are subject to the Moratorium. Such interpretations and regulations shall be subject to revision by resolution of the Board of Alders.

SECTION TWO: Severability.  If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this Ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by decision of any court of competent jurisdiction, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of the Ordinance.  The Board of Alders hereby declares that it would have adopted the Ordinance, and each section, subsection, clause or phrase thereof, irrespective of the fact that one or more sections, subsections, sentences, clauses or phrases be declared invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION THREE. Effective Date.  This ordinance shall be effective immediately upon passage.

Comments

posted by: ILivehere on November 9, 2017  3:07pm

this is why New Haven will never be a great city and why CT will continue to loose business to NY and Boston. who protests getting rid of tenements. Only in New Haven. Its unreal the way we hold ourselves back at our own expense.

posted by: robn on November 9, 2017  3:32pm

BS move by union aligned Alders to once again invade a private market project and feather their own nest. Of course Boss Proto is involved. Same crap that stopped the hotel a few blocks away a few years ago. This corruption is unbelievable.

posted by: DrJay on November 9, 2017  4:18pm

I think this ban is bad policy. How about a plan to make it easier and profitable to open new rooming houses instead of forcing old ones to remain as is? The old Ronald McDonald house on George St would make a nice SRO

posted by: Truthbetold on November 9, 2017  4:34pm

While I applaud the four Alders intent to preserve affordable housing in the core of the downtown, I am baffled by the timing of this extremely ill-advised attempt at a last minute, questionable moratorium. Especially when the moratorium seems to be targeted only at the Duncan and, more importantly, only after essentially all of the residents have been relocated and the building is effectively vacant. Do we really want another shuttered building?

I believe this attempt to block a project that will benefit the City of New Haven in numerous ways, is very dangerous. It exposes the City to numerous claims for violation of due process as it effectively constitutes a taking. A six month moratorium can be extended effectively forever. Why would anyone, especially Alders that I know and respect, not realize the legal jeopardy and massive exposure their actions may cause. Not only that, it discourages developers from risking their capital on any project knowing that it can be stopped politically, even after a building has been emptied in reasonable reliance on existing laws and regulations.

I personally know one of the individuals who was re-located. He was treated with respect and fairly. That former resident ended up in the same general area, in a far nicer apartment without having to share a bathroom and had its own kitchen. He was pleased to get out of a sub-standard building, rife with insect infestation, for LESS than he was paying at the Duncan.

Finally, I would respectfully suggest to the Alders that it is too late (at least for this project) and that their good intentions, time and efforts are better served by changing the zoning laws to allow for micro housing (which would rent for approximately the same amount of money) while also being cleaner, safer and with more amenities. It is a matter of dignity and safety for the occupants, mitigation of damages for the City of New Haven, keeping our taxes from needlessly rising and not stopping a new asset from opening.

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins on November 9, 2017  4:37pm

Recent real estate investments, exemplified by the market rate residential apartment buildings constructed in New Haven, have been about maximizing the Returns On Investment (ROI) for investors by minimizing costs and charging the maximum rent that the market can handle. It’s not uncommon for new residential buildings to achieve 20-30% ROIs, which is attractive for private investors and it’s a much better ROI as compared to conventional stock market investments.

Inclusionary zoning may be one strategy, among many, to encourage the development of more affordable housing, but even that requires that we continue to play this game with developers and real estate investors within the existing paradigm. While it enables the extraction of benefits like public open space or affordable units, it also usually requires incentives for developers that enable them to build more and build higher, which in and of itself is not necessarily a bad thing, but it’s a dynamic that seems based on a relationship of dependence on big developers and desperate extraction on the part of the public.

Federally-funded public housing is essentially no longer existent. Connecticut’s budget is a disaster, so I’m weary of how much affordable housing the State will (and can afford to) support in coming years. My sense is that there is an enormous source of new and affordable housing that is virtually untapped in the Greater New Haven area. I would rather see tens of thousands of individual residential property owners decide to provide additional housing through the creation of basement, garage, attic, and other apartments on their properties financed by simple bank loans and mortgages than to rely on extracting benefits from huge residential developments financed by out-of-town private equity.

I don’t think the solution to the affordable housing crisis will found in the City, the State, or the Federal government, or in large development projects, I think the solution will be found in the mirror.

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins on November 9, 2017  4:55pm

Two major barriers to the widespread development of apartments within existing houses by individual residential property owners:
1) Zoning: Most residential zones in the region currently prevent people from converting basements, attics, and garages into apartments. This would need to be changed, but in order to change it, there needs to be widespread public support, but that relates to the second barrier.
2) An apathetic/disinterested/unaware general public: most people just want to go to work, go grocery shopping, and watch TV. Some haven’t ever considered the possibility of creating a home office, or workshop, or business, or rental apartment on their property. Others just don’t want to be landlords or tenants tenants living next door.

For me, the affordable housing effort should be focused on making a sea-change in the way people view their residential neighborhoods and their houses, but that would take a monumental informational/educational campaign and carefully crafted legislation to reform zoning while addressing the valid concerns of property owners that are suspicious of allowing rental apartments in their neighborhoods. I am currently working to find satisfactory solutions to these issues, but it will be another year and a half before I will have anything concrete to present.

posted by: 1644 on November 9, 2017  5:48pm

JH:
1. Any private investor wants to maximize ROI. 
2.  On what basis are you saying these projects have 20%-30%?  Most of the developers are private companies, and their costs would be proprietary information.  I am not saying that some buildings may not have ROIs like that, but other projects would be negative.  There is a lot of risk, especially regulatory risk in real estate development in CT.  Look at how New Haven is screwing with these guys, how Northland and Salvatore had roadblock after roadblock thrown in from to them. 
3.  Yes, it would be great if New Haven would encourage more housing to be brought to market.  However, it does the opposite when it makes unreasonable and uneconomic demands on landlords and generally vilifies them.  (see the article on Heo/Gaumans and lead abatement.)

posted by: 1644 on November 9, 2017  6:14pm

Given that the four remaining tenants already have places to go, I cannot but think that Eidelson is lying through her teeth in saying that she cares about preserving the Duncan as an SRO, or SRO tenants.  As the article implies, it is far more likely just a union shakedown, another instance where union alders, this time with Harp’s support, block something good for the city overall to promote UNITE-HERE.

posted by: Jonathan Hopkins on November 9, 2017  6:20pm

1644,
Great points.
1) Definitely. However, I would argue that large property management companies are more adept at pricing units at the maximum that the market can handle than individual or small landlords. I am encouraging a shift to new housing being supplied by widespread residential property owners creating units on their properties. In my opinion, this would produce lower priced units because individual, novice landlords are more likely to charge the minimum amount of rent that allows them to make a profit, as opposed to a big property manager who charges the maximum that the market can handle (those are often two very different numbers).
2) 20-30% is based on estimating the proforma’s on recent development projects in the City. While I think they are pretty accurate, it’s likely that the actual ROIs are more in the 5-15% range even though the paper returns were likely much higher (20-30%) when presented to investors. I agree there is a lot of risk, which is why I encourage massively reducing the risk of supplying new housing by disseminating it across thousands of small individual projects funded by conventional bank loans and second mortgages.
3) I wonder if New Haveners might be more supportive of new housing if it were supplied by their fellow neighbor hiring a local contractor, as opposed to a big developer financed by private equity and hiring out-of-state contractors?

posted by: BevHills730 on November 9, 2017  7:29pm

Nemerson might be personally quite conservative, but the administration he serves is not. It is time he starts caring about all the people who live in this city.

posted by: Esbey on November 9, 2017  7:57pm

I am a huge fan of SROs & have argued strongly in favor of them in the NHI comment sections. We should change zoning laws so they can be built and maintained. We should probably subsidize them.

But this is insane. We need hotel spaces downtown. A developer comes into town, checks the zoning code, purchases a rundown hotel and plans to renovate it. NOW the alders want to change the rules?! Right as the development is moving forward? Do they want to make sure that no one ever again plans a development project in New Haven?

Face it: the Yale Union alders are the worst thing to happen to New Haven in recent years. Time after time, they vote against the interests of our city.