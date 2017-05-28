Cop Dies In Motorocyle Crash Down South

by Staff | May 27, 2017 10:44 pm

A “great emptiness” swept New Haven’s police force Saturday after the reported death of Edward Douglas, a respected member of the force, in a motorcycle crash in South Carolina.

So reported police spokesman Officer David Hartman.

The crash occurred at 4:19 a.m. in Myrtle Beach; no other vehicles were involved. He died later that morning, around 9:25.

Douglas joined the force in 2013. Click here and here to read about two cases in which he handled.

“The news of Officer Douglas’ death has shaken New Haven’s 497 member department, of which he was a valuable and highly respected member. There is a great emptiness left by Edward’s passing. Edward’s family must know that the outpouring of love they have and will continue to receive will serve as a reminder to them of how much he was loved by all who knew him,” Hartman wrote in a release.